Octodad and Young Horses "side games" are now free on Steam

Young Horses has put out its original student-made version of Octodad free for all, along with other side games it's made in-between projects.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 25, 2023
Screenshot of Young Horses' student-made game Octodad, showing the titular character at a table.

Bugsnax developer Young Horses has decided to make its early catalog of games free. Over on Steam, players can acquire the original version of Octodad at no cost, along with fellow pun-titled titles Snakedate, Antbassadorand IndependANT

Young Horses has published the four games under its Free Range banner, and billed them as "the wacky projects we make between games." It's not every day that a developer releases multiple games at once on Steam, let alone at the price of 'free.' 

The biggest draw of the four may be Octodad. It first released in 2010 as a project made by various college students, several of whom would go to found Young Horses. The student game was well-received at the time and led to the 2014 sequel Octodad: Deadliest Catch, the studio's first "official" release. 

Snakedate and Antbassador, according to their respective Steam pages, were made while Young Horses had time in its schedule after working on Deadliest Catch or taking a break from developing Bugsnax. Conversely, IndependANT was made as a tech demo for Unreal Engine 5. 

At the end of each game's description, Young Horse cheekily wrote, "Give it a try! It's free, so there's only so disappointed you can be!"

PC

