Danish indie studio Triple Topping Games has laid off its entire workforce after declaring bankruptcy.

The Copenhagen-based studio, known for working on titles like Ynglet and Welcome to Elk, was founded in 2017 and had been working on "feminist, slice-of-life" title Dead Pets Unleashed.

Triple Topping CEO Astrid Refstrup indicated the closure was a result of the issues that have impacted developers across the industry and personal struggles.

"While 2023 has been an incredibly difficult year across the industry, my own personal health has also not made me fit for being the CEO and leader I aspired to be," wrote Refstrup in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter.

"Running a studio is a privilege, a power position and an enormous responsibility, and for this last year I was not able to live up to that without consequence to the team I was leading."

Triple Topping told "amazing stories"

Refstrup said Triple Topping managed to tell some "amazing stories" through its work over the past eight years. "I'm very thankful to all the partners I had the pleasure to work with during that time. Many of whom I call my friends today," continues the statement.

"For our games, Welcome to Elk, Ynglet, and Dead Pets Unleashed, good plans are being made and will be shared when ready. You can and should still wishlist Dead Pets. It would mean the world to the team and I."

In a bid to help those impacted by the layoffs find a new home, Triple Topping has compiled and shared a spreadsheet (via Google Sheets) that spotlights the disciplines and preferred roles of its former team.

The studio said it was inspired to create that document by Australian developer League of Geeks, which did the same after laying off over 50 percent of its workforce earlier this week.

