Yager uses Fortnite to revive scrapped game The Cycle: Frontier

The studio used Epic's battle royale to create an in-game island that exists as a 'special tribute' to its now-defunct extraction shooter.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 19, 2024

Screenshot of a player firing at an enemy in Fortnite: Prospect Island.
Image via Yager Development/Epic Games.

Another once-dead shooter has returned, this time via Fortnite. Yager Development launched a "special tribute project" to bring back its defunct game The Cycle: Frontier within Epic Games' battle royale.

Using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), the Berlin studio created an in-game location, dubbed "The Cycle: Prospect Island," which "captures the essence" of its 2022 extraction shooter.

Yager is focused on "various co-development ventures and new projects," according to a spokesperson, but said the team wanted to "keep [The Cycle's] spirit alive. This island is a way of honoring the game that many players, and us at Yager, cherished deeply."

The story of The Cycle: Frontier, pre-Fortnite

The Cycle: Frontier was a revamp of Yager's 2019 Early Access version (then-titled The Cycle), and was sunsetted in 2023. At the time, the game was dubbed "financially not viable," in part because cheaters allegedly drove the playerbase away.

Elements from Frontier are present in Prospect Island, such as its extraction mechanics and in-game factions and enemies. However, Yager stressed that Prospect Island is just a tribute, and in no way a replacement for its former game.

While it's "deeply touched" by messages calling for The Cycle's return, the studio said it "can't make promises" about its future. "We want our community to know that their passion is heard and appreciated," the spokesperson said.

Those interested in Prospect Island can access it in Fortnite via the island code "8495-9375-7199."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

