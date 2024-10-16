Xsolla starts industry advancement into Uzbekistan with development academy in 2025

Game commerce platform Xsolla is partnering with IT Park Uzbekistan to launch a game development academy in the country next year.

Like the academies established in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia, Uzbekistan's will "train local talent and create new opportunities for game production & development within [its] growing industry." The aim is for Uzbekistan to become a prominent development hub by 2030.

Xsolla is also planning more long-term support for Uzbekistan, such as collaborating with established studios and international developers and investing in "promising startups."

"The Academy will serve as a cornerstone for cultivating the next generation of developers and innovators," said chief strategy officer Chris Hewish. "[It's] a pivotal step in developing Uzbekistan's game industry, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative will contribute to the region’s growth."

"With Xsolla's expertise and our commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities for local and global gaming communities," added IT Park's executive director Abdulakhad Kuchkarov.

Beyond Xsolla, other companies have launched programs this year to support developers in other territories. PlayStation and Kwalee started programs for the MENA region, and Owlcat's includes developers living there, and in Europe and Latin America.

More information on the Uzbekistan academy can be read here.