Xsolla starts industry advancement into Uzbekistan with development academy in 2025

The game commerce platform will support Uzbekistan with a school meant to find the country's 'next generation of developers and innovators.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 16, 2024

Graphic for the partnership between Xsolla and IT Park Uzbekistan.
Image via Xsolla/IT Park Uzbekistan.

Game commerce platform Xsolla is partnering with IT Park Uzbekistan to launch a game development academy in the country next year.

Like the academies established in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia, Uzbekistan's will "train local talent and create new opportunities for game production & development within [its] growing industry." The aim is for Uzbekistan to become a prominent development hub by 2030.

Xsolla is also planning more long-term support for Uzbekistan, such as collaborating with established studios and international developers and investing in "promising startups."

"The Academy will serve as a cornerstone for cultivating the next generation of developers and innovators," said chief strategy officer Chris Hewish. "[It's] a pivotal step in developing Uzbekistan's game industry, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative will contribute to the region’s growth."

"With Xsolla's expertise and our commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities for local and global gaming communities," added IT Park's executive director Abdulakhad Kuchkarov.

Beyond Xsolla, other companies have launched programs this year to support developers in other territories. PlayStation and Kwalee started programs for the MENA region, and Owlcat's includes developers living there, and in Europe and Latin America.

More information on the Uzbekistan academy can be read here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

