Sponsored By

Xsolla names Cathleen Nilson as new chief financial officer

Xsolla is adding a veteran of Samsung, EA, and the AI industry to its leadership ranks.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

July 25, 2024

2 Min Read
The logo for Xsolla
Image via Xsolla.

At a Glance

  • Global game development commerce firm Xsolla has brought on a corporate finance veteran to manage its financial future.

Global commerce platform provider Xsolla has announced the hiring of Cathleen Nilson as its new chief financial officer. Nilson, who has over two decades of experience in the technology industry, joins the company after a one-year stint at Kami Vision, which specializes in video-based generative AI.

Prior to that, she served as CFO at Turing.com and Samsung. She previously spent time in the video game business as the global IT finance controller for Electronic Arts.

Nilson appears to be the first CFO hired at Xsolla. Archived versions of the company's website do not list anyone with that job title.

In February 2024, the company announced a shakeup of its leadership structure, bringing new executives into the company. This change may have created the need to appoint a proper CFO.

Xsolla's financial heft has invited global scrutiny

While players probably don't know the name Xsolla, studios across the globe have partnered with the company to operate their payment and monetization platforms. Among these studios are Dying Light 2 developer Techland, Smite developer Hi-Rez Studios, and Chinese publisher NetEase Games.

Xsolla's role in moving tens of millions (if not billions) of dollars from players to developers has invited some scrutiny in its operations. In 2023, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine dragged on, Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov called for a boycott of Xsolla for its continued operations in Russia. Interim CEO Chris Hewish pushed back on the implication it was helping fund the war effort in an interview with Axios, though he acknowledged the company still has an office in the city of Perm.

In 2021 Xsolla made headlines for laying off about one-third of its workforce based on data from an "algorithm" that was supposed to measure workplace productivity. CEO and founder Aleksandr Agapitov defended the decision in an interview with Russian publication Meduza.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The SAG-AFTRA logo with text saying "video game strike"
Production
SAG-AFTRA performers call strike against major game studios over AISAG-AFTRA performers call strike against major game studios over AI
byDanielle Riendeau
Jul 25, 2024
2 Min Read
The logo for Xsolla
Business
Xsolla names Cathleen Nilson as new chief financial officerXsolla names Cathleen Nilson as new chief financial officer
byBryant Francis
Jul 25, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
The illusion of skill: how to make a better game in less timeIllusion of Skill: How to Make a Better Game in Less Time
byCasey Weeks
Jul 25, 2024
21 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Is Game Pass underperforming?Is Game Pass underperforming?
byRobert Green
Jul 24, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its WorldMaking A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its World
byMichel Sabbagh
Jul 23, 2024
20 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan