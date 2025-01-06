Sponsored By

WWE 2K23 gets 'final takedown' after 2K discontinues online service

Server smackdown.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 6, 2025

2 Min Read
John Cena in the cover for WWE 2K23.
Image via 2K.

At a Glance

  • After less than two years, 2K has killed the servers for the 2023 iteration of its wrestling sim franchise.

As of today, the servers for WWE 2K23 are no more. Publisher 2K has shut down online functionality for the wrestling title, which means players can no longer access online game modes, including matches and community creations.

Players who purchased the game can still play it offline, which is common for titles that lose their online functionality. Its in-game virtual currency and storefront were previously taken down last November ahead of the servers being sunset.

In recent years, 2K pulled online functions for prior games in the popular wrestling series, or just fully delisted them. With 2K23 now among those ranks, last year's WWE 2K24 is the only entry in the franchise with its servers still active.

Players are pushing back against games going offline

Companies like 2K are beginning to face more pushback from players after sunsetting support for online games. One of the more infamous stories was the shutdown for Ubisoft's first The Crew game, which originally released in 2014.

The subsequent backlash to the developer announcing a plan to keep its sequels, The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest, alive through separate offline modes. Despite that, a pair of players filed a lawsuit in November against Ubisoft for the first Crew's shutdown.

Elsewhere, European players launched a "Stop Killing Games" movement that calls for developers to make their games fully offline from the start instead of via post-launch patch. Meanwhile, a California bill recently went into effect requiring sellers of digital items to stop using terms like "purchase" or "buy" in transactions, and must instead disclose people are buying licenses to digital items.

Major publishers like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are required to comply with this bill, which is part of a larger effort by the state to protect consumers and curb false advertising.

But unlike the Undertaker, WWE 2K23's online functions will not be returning from the dead.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promotional image for Xbox's Cloud Gaming service.
Business
Xbox Cloud Gaming heads to LG Smart TVs with pre-installed appXbox Cloud Gaming heads to LG Smart TVs with pre-installed app
byJustin Carter
Jan 6, 2025
1 Min Read
Screenshot of the Meta Quest Pro headset.
Business
Meta stops selling Quest Pro headsets after two-year runMeta stops selling Quest Pro headsets after two-year run
byJustin Carter
Jan 6, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Two thieves brawl against each other and a guard in a library in Thick as Thieves.
Design
How Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigansHow Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigans
byBryant Francis
Dec 18, 2024
5 Min Read
friendly faces from Puzzmo
Design
How newspaper games like Wordle became behemothsHow newspaper games like Wordle became behemoths
byCarli Velocci
Dec 17, 2024
14 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Business
Reality check for VR: Omdia forecasts decline as Apple’s entry fails to galvanize market
Reality check for VR: Omdia forecasts decline as Apple’s entry fails to galvanize market

Dec 20, 2024

Art
Death to all zombies: crafting weapons for Zombie State
Death to all zombies: crafting weapons for Zombie State

Dec 18, 2024

Design
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs
Game Developer's 2024 Wrap-Up: 10 must-read Featured Blogs

Dec 17, 2024