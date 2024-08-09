Web game dev Arkadium launches publishing fund for third-party partners

Arkadium Games has done as other indie developers do and created its own publishing label. Its titular "Publishing Fund 1" will provide $1 million worth of financial support and resources to third-party studios of casual web games.

The developer is so confident in what it can provide that it's also guaranteeing partners will have one million game starts in the first 90 days of their game's launch.

Development director Dan Butchko noted how the fund builds on its 'Arkadium for Developers' program launched this past April. He added that AFP1 has "even more support for game developers to succeed on browser."

"This is the next step in our continuing growth as the leader of the browser-based game sector as we build the world's best gaming platform alongside some of the most innovative and passionate game creators."

CEO Kenny Rosenblatt continued by saying APF1 "levels the playing field and expands the reach of talented developers by providing best-in-class publishing and our one-million-dollar publishing fund."

As part of the announcement, Arkadium revealed a partnership to publish browser games by Article 19 (Room Escape), Famobi (Element Blocks), and Sony (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?).

Developers are encouraged to contact Arkadium for funding here, and can learn more about its third-party program here.