Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad is stepping down after 12 years.

As reported by Variety, the news comes roughly a year after the launch of live service misfire Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The (literal) superhero shooter, published by Warner Bros. Games and developed by Rocksteady, underperformed following a rough development cycle reportedly marred by mismanagement and misguided live service ambitions.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Games lost $200 million on the multiplayer shooter. The publisher axed jobs at Rocksteady following the launch of Suicide Squad and eventually chose to end support for the title.

In its latest fiscal report for Q3 2024, Warner Bros. noted that games revenue declined by 31 percent year-over-year–but stated that downturn was partly because it failed to replicate the commercial success of 2023 release Hogwarts: Legacy.

As for what the future holds for Haddad, the long-serving exec will remain with Warner Bros. Games of the next three months to oversee a transition period.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette praised Haddad's contribution to the business and said the division will now prepare to for its next "record-breaking title."

Haddad said he's proud of what he achieved at Warner Bros. Games during what Perrette described as a "remarkable chapter for the company."

"It has been an absolute pleasure working on and building our iconic gaming franchises, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this talented team’s future endeavors," said Haddad.

"I look forward to working on the next chapter of my career and will always be grateful for my time with Warner Bros. Games."