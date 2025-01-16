Sponsored By

'This step was necessary to position the company for future success.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 16, 2025

The Soul Assembly logo overlaid on a screenshot from Soul Spire
Image via Soul Assembly

VR studio Soul Assembly has laid off 15 percent of its workforce.

Studio CEO David Solari confirmed the news in a statement to UploadVR. "We can confirm a reduction in our team by 15 percent. This decision was taken to ensure the studio is aligned with the requirements of our upcoming projects," he wrote.

"We are providing support to the affected team members as they transition to new opportunities and thank them for their contributions. This step was necessary to position the company for future success during a challenging time for the gaming industry.

Soul Assembly recently partnered with Ubisoft to work on Just Dance VR and has released a litany of other VR titles including Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister and Drop Dead: The Cabin.

Last year, it launched spatial puzzler Soul Spire exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.

The layoffs at Soul Assembly come months after UK-based VR studio nDreams announced it would be cutting up to 17.5 percent of roles to renew its "strategic focus."

A "challenging period" for VR

Analysts believe the consumer VR industry has entered a "challenging period." Consumer VR market researched published by Omdia in December 2024 indicated that headset sales had declined by 10 percent year-over-year to 6.9 million units.

Omdia senior principle analyst George Jijiashvili said the market is expected to decline further in 2025.

"The consumer VR market continues to face significant challenges, with several indicators highlighting a lack of momentum and adoption," wrote Jijiashvili on Game Developer last year.

"The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro debut has failed to deliver the resurgence the industry hoped for, with limited developer enthusiasm and fading momentum ten months post-launch. Meanwhile, Meta’s recent entry-level Quest 3S has yet to spark a notable sales boost."

Omdia and Game Developer are sibling companies under InformaTechTarget.

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

