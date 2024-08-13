Canadian VR studio Archiact is shutting down after over a decade. The company laid off an undisclosed number of workers in January but will now be pulling down the shutters for good.

Archiact has published over 35 titles to date and worked on notable projects such as Doom 3: VR Edition and Marvel Dimension of Heroes.

It also ventured into self-publishing for Journey to Foundation, a sci-fi adventure based on the 'Foundation' novel series that launched in December 2023 for PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico.

Archiact had over 100 employees at the beginning of the year. Those who remain at the company will be laid off when the studio closes in just two weeks time.

"Archiact's journey is coming to a close. On August 12, we informed the staff that the studio will close in two weeks," reads a post on Linkedin. "And what an amazing journey it has been. Founded in 2013 as a pioneer in VR, Archiact has been dedicated to the development of immersive reality games.

"The studio published over 35 games, partnered with the most important companies in the industry, and pushed the possibilities of VR and MR. Most importantly, it served as a home over the years to hundreds of talented developers. They believed in the power of games and the promise of immersive reality. And they believed in one another and all of the players they touched."

Layoffs and studio closures have decimated the game industry, resulting in thousands of redundancies over the past year. In August alone, we've seen layoffs at Jam City and Armor Games, and the closures of studios including Ready at Dawn and Shipyard Games.