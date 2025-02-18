Trending
The remaining Toast staff will continue to support its two VR games, Richie's Plank Experience and 2024's Max Mustard.
February 18, 2025
Toast Interactive has eliminated most of its positions and closed its office in Gold Coast, Queensland.
In a statement published to social media, co-founders Toni and Richard Eates called the reductions a "heartbreaking decision." Last November, Toast laid off 10 developers, which was owed to its inability to "sustain a large indie team."
However, the Eates did not explain the circumstances behind this latest round of layoffs. Instead, they said the remaining staff will take a "leaner approach" to supporting the studio's two VR games, Max Mustard and Richie's Plank Experience.
"We're incredibly grateful and proud of everything the team has accomplished," they wrote. "We want to thank and acknowledge everyone who has been part of our journey at Toast."
Toast's layoffs are another blow to the VR game industry. In recent weeks, fellow studios Fast Travel Games and Soul Assembly have conducted layoffs of their own. Some companies, like Meta and Powerwash Simulator creator FuturLab, have also reduced their output or support for the technology.
In February, Toast is the latest studio to eliminate staff. This week has already seen reported layoffs at Funko Fusion maker 10:10 Games and Swedish developer Liquid Swords. Throughout the month, other developers—namely Crytek, Hi-Rez, Unity, and Iron Galaxy—have made their own cuts.
