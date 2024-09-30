Sponsored By

Valve eliminates Steam's arbitration clause in new update

User disputes against Valve and Steam will be able to go directly to court if a resolution isn't found through customer support.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 30, 2024

2 Min Read
Screenshot of the Steam platform.
Image via Valve.

Valve recently updated its Steam Subscriber Agreement, particularly how it will handle "any disputes between Valve and Steam users."

Per its blog, the new SSA eliminates the requirement for disputes to go through individual arbitration. Instead, if a problem cannot be fixed through Steam Support, it will go forward in court.

This updated agreement goes into effect once users consent to it, and some have already started getting prompts. It will become the default by November 1.

"You and Valve agree that this Agreement shall be deemed to have been made and executed in the State of Washington, U.S.A..." reads Section 10. "If the laws where you live mandate alternative dispute resolution options, you may seek a remedy under those options."

"In the event of a dispute relating to the interpretation, the performance or the validity of the Subscriber Agreement, an amicable solution may be sought before any legal action."

This change mainly affects US Steam users. Valve said there would be "limited impact" for those in the EU and UK, Quebec, New Zealand, and Australia, since those regions are already exempt from its arbitration rules.

Additionally, Valve will take out the class action waiver and the cost of fee-shifting provisions found in earlier versions of the SSA.

Steam platform changes

Changes to its SSA and arbitration rules mark Valve's newest update to the platform. Over the summer, it made a sweep of front and backend updates, including refinements to store page descriptions and related games on those pages.

One of the more significant changes came in July with social media linking. In light of "major" recent API updates for several social media platforms like X (née Twitter), Steam's account linking process was simplified for developers.

The full, updated SSA can be read here.

Read more about:

Valve

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the Xbox console/platform.
Business
Xbox expands Research division to collaborate with game developersXbox expands Research division to collaborate with game developers
byJustin Carter
Sep 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for Annapurna Interactive.
Business
Report: Annapurna Interactive collapse followed years of infighting by top execsReport: Annapurna Interactive collapse followed years of infighting by top execs
byJustin Carter
Sep 30, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A blue ship from Breachway soars through the stars.
PC
Breachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertiseBreachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertise
byBryant Francis
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read