Sponsored By

Valve confirms ROG Ally, other handhelds are getting SteamOS support

The SteamOS will make its way to third-party handhelds, but Valve is still working on expanding the capabilities of it and the Steam Deck.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 14, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.
Image via Valve.

After recent patch notes drummed up interest, Valve has confirmed its Linux-powered SteamOS will support upcoming, non-Steam Deck handhelds.

Designer Lawrence Yang told The Verge third-party devices can eventually run its operating system, beginning with ASUS' ROG Ally. Yang told the outlet support was in the cards back in late 2022, as a potential herald for the Steam Controller or Machine's return.

However, he stressed this feature "isn't ready to run out of the box yet." Valve is making "steady progress," and it sounds like it wants to have support for multiple handhelds prepared before pushing it out.

"The note about ROG Ally keys is related to third-party device support for SteamOS," he explained. "The team is continuing to work on adding support for additional handhelds."

When Yang spoke with The Verge in 2022, he said a separate release of SteamOS 3 (the Deck's operating system at the time) was planned. That effort has also made progress, and he's now said Valve will make Windows drivers for the Steam Deck OLED available for use.

That feature will let users switch between that and the Windows OS, which could expand the Deck's capabilities to run more PC games.

Dual booting is still a priority, Yang assured, but he also admitted there's "no timing" on support for that quite yet. "We haven't been able to get to it just yet."

Read more about:

Valve

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated