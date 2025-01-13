Vainglory developer Super Evil Megacorp appoints new CEO

Trending
January 13, 2025
Ian Fielding has been named CEO of indie studio Super Evil Megacorp. The news comes with long-serving chief executive Kristian Segerstrale moving into the role of executive chair.
Super Evil was formed in 2012 and has worked on notable titles including Vainglory and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.
Fielding previously served as studio head at Super Evil and helped transform the company from a 30-person mobile-first studio into a cross-platform developer with over 100 employees.
Prior to that, he spent time at studios including Insomniac Games and Riot Games. During his time at Riot, he led major updates on League of Legends and helped launch Valorant.
Discussing his successor, Segerstrale said much of Super Evil's recent success has been achieved under the direction of Fielding. "We see an enormous opportunity ahead and I believe Super Evil is set up to succeed with Ian as CEO, as the business leader helming our incredibly committed team," he added.
Looking ahead, Fielding said he intends to turn Super Evil into a "top tier independent studio."
"It’s been an honor to work closely with such a talented leader as Kristian Segerstrale, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his new role," continued Fielding.
"I'm excited for the future of Super Evil as we begin to realize the long term plans we have in motion to grow Super Evil Megacorp into a top tier independent studio with world class talent that creates unforgettable shared gaming experiences."
