Sponsored By

Vainglory developer Super Evil Megacorp appoints new CEO

'We see an enormous opportunity ahead.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 13, 2025

1 Min Read
The Super Evil Megacorp overlaid on key artwork for Vainglory
Image via Super Evil Megacorp

Ian Fielding has been named CEO of indie studio Super Evil Megacorp. The news comes with long-serving chief executive Kristian Segerstrale moving into the role of executive chair.

Super Evil was formed in 2012 and has worked on notable titles including Vainglory and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

Fielding previously served as studio head at Super Evil and helped transform the company from a 30-person mobile-first studio into a cross-platform developer with over 100 employees.

Prior to that, he spent time at studios including Insomniac Games and Riot Games. During his time at Riot, he led major updates on League of Legends and helped launch Valorant.

Discussing his successor, Segerstrale said much of Super Evil's recent success has been achieved under the direction of Fielding. "We see an enormous opportunity ahead and I believe Super Evil is set up to succeed with Ian as CEO, as the business leader helming our incredibly committed team," he added.

Looking ahead, Fielding said he intends to turn Super Evil into a "top tier independent studio."

"It’s been an honor to work closely with such a talented leader as Kristian Segerstrale, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his new role," continued Fielding.

"I'm excited for the future of Super Evil as we begin to realize the long term plans we have in motion to grow Super Evil Megacorp into a top tier independent studio with world class talent that creates unforgettable shared gaming experiences."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game developer NextBeat.
Business
Space Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeatSpace Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeat
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
2 Min Read
GOG logo and storefront thumbnails
Business
GOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation effortsGOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation efforts
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
6 elements of visual guidance
6 elements of visual guidance

Jan 13, 2025

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025