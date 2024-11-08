Sponsored By

Unity's new CFO is former Shutterstock exec Jarrod Yahes

Unity CEO Matt Bromberg says the company has now 'solidified' its new leadership team.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 8, 2024

The Unity logo on a stylised blue background
Image via Unity

  • An executive reshuffle that began in response to Unity's controversial (now scrapped) Runtime Fee has been completed.

Unity's executive overhaul has continued with the appointment of Jarrod Yahes as chief financial officer.

Yahes joins the engine maker from Shutterstock, where he served as CFO for the past five years. During his tenure, he oversaw the company's expansion into 3D content, data monetization, and digital advertising.

His appointment follows the recent hiring of Havoc co-founder Steve Collins, who was named Unity chief technology officer last week.

Unity CEO Matt Bromberg has reshaped the C-suite since taking on the role in May and is attempting to rehabilitate the company's tarnished reputation by completely scrapping the controversial Runtime Fee and outlining plans to transform Unity into a "fundamentally different company."

Bromberg replaced former Unity CEO John Riccitiello, who departed in October 2023 in the wake of that Runtime Fee debacle. Discussing the appointment of Yahes, Bromberg claimed his "blend of operational rigour and growth orientation" will enable Unity to chart a better path forward.

"We've now solidified the leadership team that will drive Unity towards greater operational discipline, accelerated product innovation, and deeper relationships with our customers and the community," he added.

Yahes said he's eager to support Unity's mission to solidify its "unique place" in the development ecosystem. "Unity has established itself as the only global platform that supports developers across the entire lifecycle of making, marketing, and monetizing games and interactive experiences,” he continued.

"I'm so excited to join Matt and the team to support Unity’s mission. Unity is a special company with a unique place in the ecosystem."

[Company] Unity

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

