Unity has confirmed it parted ways with over 1,700 employees during the previous fiscal year.

It's a figure that highlights the scale of upheaval at the engine maker after it announced a colossal restructuring initiative at the beginning of 2024.

As noted in Unity's latest 10-K filing, the company employed a total of 4,987 full-time workers across 34 offices in 17 countries as of December 31, 2024.

By contrast, the company previously employed 6,748 full-time staffers across 57 offices in 19 countries as of December 31, 2023.

It means Unity has cut ties with precisely 1,761 full-time staff members over the past 12 months and closed 23 offices in the process.

Although we don't know how many of those departures were the direct result of layoffs, Unity previously confirmed it intended to make widespread redundancies last year in an effort to implement a "customer-first" business model.

It noted those cuts would impact approximately 25 percent of its workforce—or around 1,800 employees.

Unity incurred around $214 million in employee separation costs as a result of that downsizing. The company also incurred an additional $53 million in "non-employee charges associated with this restructuring in 2024," largely within research and development.

Recent reports indicate the company has continued to make layoffs during the current fiscal year.

Appraising its financial performance during 2024, Unity claimed its fourth-quarter results "meaningfully exceeded" expectations despite reporting a 25 percent decline in revenue.

Full-year revenue also declined by 17 percent to $1.81 billion. Unity claimed that downturn was driven by its wider "portfolio reset."