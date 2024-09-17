Unity brings Struckd UGC tool to web platform CrazyGames

Engine maker Unity has released its development app Struckd onto the online game platform CrazyGames.

Struckd features easy-to-learn tools that allow anyone to learn game development, regardless of their skill. It runs on Unity 6 (which fully launches in October), and will feature a simplified UI "that makes game development accessible to everyone."

The app will let creators instantly (and easily) share their games, which CrazyGames is counting on to grow its presence as a hub for user-generated content.

This move grants another set of easy-access game development tools to the web, and integrates it with a growing, browser-based platform.

In April, Unity's then-product chief Marc Whitten told Game Developer about the growing interest in browser-based games built on WebGPU. Teaming with CrazyGames to put Struckd on browsers may be a strategic move to put Unity into that sector.

"UGC games mark a new frontier in game development," wrote CrazyGames' partnerships VP Rafael Morgan. "An app of this caliber to CrazyGames Originals shows our commitment to spearheading a new era in web gaming and UGC discovery."

For Unity, Struckd on CrazyGames "[lets] us invite a new audience to build games" and affirms its commitment to "democratize game development," said product development director Daniel Reichert.

Struckd creators can further enable cross-platform play and bring their games directly to the Unity editor using the company's game exporter.