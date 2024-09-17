Unity brings Struckd UGC tool to web platform CrazyGames

Sponsored By

Struckd is billed as an easy-to-use development tool, and both Unity and CrazyGames hope its arrival heralds a boom of UGC-made games on the platform.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 17, 2024

Splash art for the Struckd game development tool.
Image via Unity.

Engine maker Unity has released its development app Struckd onto the online game platform CrazyGames.

Struckd features easy-to-learn tools that allow anyone to learn game development, regardless of their skill. It runs on Unity 6 (which fully launches in October), and will feature a simplified UI "that makes game development accessible to everyone."

The app will let creators instantly (and easily) share their games, which CrazyGames is counting on to grow its presence as a hub for user-generated content.

This move grants another set of easy-access game development tools to the web, and integrates it with a growing, browser-based platform.

In April, Unity's then-product chief Marc Whitten told Game Developer about the growing interest in browser-based games built on WebGPU. Teaming with CrazyGames to put Struckd on browsers may be a strategic move to put Unity into that sector.

"UGC games mark a new frontier in game development," wrote CrazyGames' partnerships VP Rafael Morgan. "An app of this caliber to CrazyGames Originals shows our commitment to spearheading a new era in web gaming and UGC discovery."

For Unity, Struckd on CrazyGames "[lets] us invite a new audience to build games" and affirms its commitment to "democratize game development," said product development director Daniel Reichert.

Struckd creators can further enable cross-platform play and bring their games directly to the Unity editor using the company's game exporter.

