Sponsored By

Unions for Ubisoft's Barcelona studio sue company over RTO mandate

French and Italian staff at Ubisoft previously went on strike over returning to the office, and now Barcelona unions are combating the policy through legal means.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Characters from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.
Image via Ubisoft.

At a Glance

  • The Barcelona unions aim to reverse Ubisoft's 'sudden' RTO change, which they warn will make complications for all employees.

GamesIndustry reports that unions for Ubisoft's Barcelona studio, which works on mobile games and supports titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, filed a lawsuit against the French publisher in October over its controversial return-to-office (RTO) mandate across all its global studios.

Ubisoft first announced its RTO policy in September, which calls for employees to work in-person for three days a week. The change was soft-launched at its Montreal office last year and was divisive, with several Montreal workers feeling management went back on remote work promises made during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The unions are teaming with Spain's labor group Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) to demand Ubisoft reverse the RTO policy, and aim to secure protections for Barcelona staff to continue remote work under a collective agreement.

In an email to GamesIndustry, the unions alleged that prior to filing the lawsuit, management did not approach them to negotiate, despite their willingness to bargain. They further claim the RTO choice was made "suddenly and without transparency," and would lead to logistical problems as a result of the influx of returning workers.

Since September, developers from Ubisoft's various France-based studios have gone on strike, with encouragement from the French game union STJV. In mid-October, Ubisoft Milan employees also went on strike, and voiced fears about RTO potentially forcing them to quit.

Ubisoft Barcelona is the first studio to sue over the RTO policy, and marks the newest string of lawsuits to hit Ubisoft this year. Earlier in November, a pair of California players sued the publisher for unceremoniously delisting The Crew back in March. And in October, a separate pair of players took the company the court for allegedly sharing user data with Meta through its account linking system.

Game Developer has reached out to Ubisoft regarding the lawsuit, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

UbisoftUnionizationLawsuits

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The PlayStation Portal resting on a counter
Console
Report: Sony is developing a dedicated PlayStation handheldReport: Sony is developing a dedicated PlayStation handheld
byChris Kerr
Nov 25, 2024
1 Min Read
The 2K MoCap Union logo
Production
Motion capture workers at 2K have successfully voted to unionizeMotion capture workers at 2K have successfully voted to unionize
byChris Kerr
Nov 25, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Why you can’t objectively build great games
Why you can’t objectively build great games

Nov 25, 2024

Programming
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste

Nov 22, 2024

Audio
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots

Nov 20, 2024