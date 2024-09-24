Sponsored By

Unicorn Overlord sells over 1 million copies in six months

Within half a year, Vanillaware's tactical-RPG has reached the 1 million milestone faster than its last two games, 13 Sentinels and Dragon's Crown.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Unicorn Overlord.
Image via Vanillaware/ATLUS.

Unicorn Overlord sales have topped 1 million copies since its early March release.

Vanillaware's tactical-RPG sold 500,000 copies within its first month, and its momentum has grown since then. At this point, it remains a console game for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch.

"The Unicorn Overlord team expresses their deepest gratitude for the tremendous support they have received from players," wrote Atlus in a press release.

How Unicorn Overlord fits into Vanillaware's history and Atlus' 2024

For comparison, the last two Vanillaware games, Dragon's Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, both took several years (and releases on multiple systems) to sell 1 million copies. This makes Unicorn the fastest-selling Vanillaware title in recent memory to hit that milestone.

When it launched in March, Unicorn Overlord was surrounded by other games, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The strong release slate at the start of 2024 makes Unicorn's performance so notable.

Overall, Atlus (and its parent company Sega) has had a solid output this year. Persona 3 Reload became Atlus' fastest-selling title ever, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have been strong performers commercially.

