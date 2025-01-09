Sponsored By

Ubisoft taking 'decisive steps' to reshape company and renew focus on gameplay quality

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed by one month so Ubisoft can incorporate player feedback.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 9, 2025

3 Min Read
Key artwork for Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image via Ubisoft

At a Glance

  • Ubisoft confirmed it will continue to "drive significant coast reductions."

Ubisoft has told investors it intends to take "decisive steps" to reshape the company.

The Assassin's Creed maker has indicated that changes are needed in order to "deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation."

Ubisoft confirmed it will continue to "drive significant cost reductions" and now intends to take a more selective approach to investments. Game Developer has reached out to Ubisoft to clarify whether layoffs are expected to be part of those ongoing cost reduction plans.

"Ubisoft announced today that it has appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders," reads an investor update.

"This process will be overseen by the independent members of the Board of Directors. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes. Operationally, the company will continue to drive significant cost reductions, together with a highly selective approach to investments, and now expects to exceed €200 million ($206 million) in reduction of its fixed cost base by FY2025-26 vs. FY2022-23 on an annualized basis."

Ubisoft indicates big shake-up is on the horizon

In October 2024, it was reported that Ubisoft majority shareholders the Guillemot family were exploring buyout options in partnership with Tencent. Ubisoft refused to comment on those rumblings during a strategic call update earlier today.

The company did, however, reiterate that it wants to improve the quality of its releases. Last year, flagship title Star Wars Outlaws delivered lower-than-expected sales, while live-service shooter XDefiant was canceled–resulting in the shutdown of two development studios in Osaka and San Francisco. It also laid off 45 employees in August.

Ubisoft has now decided to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows by one month to "better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch." The title had been slated to launch on February 14, 2025.

Ubisoft noted that Q3 net bookings are now expected to total around €300 million ($309 million), largely because of "lower-than-expected holiday sales, mainly for Star Wars Outlaws, as well as the discontinuation of XDefiant."

"We made good progress on the strategic and execution reviews initiated a few months ago and are confident that this will position Ubisoft for a stronger future. We have taken decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best–in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation. We also recently appointed leading advisors and are actively exploring various strategic and capitalistic options to unlock the full value potential of our assets," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

"We are convinced that there are several potential paths to generate value from Ubisoft’s assets and franchises. Additionally, we are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note."

Read more about:

UbisoftTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Four space marines in 2024's Helldivers II.
Business
Astro Bot and Helldivers II headline the 2025 DICE Awards nominationsAstro Bot and Helldivers II headline the 2025 DICE Awards nominations
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2025
1 Min Read
Photograph of the late game designer, Alan Emrich.
Business
Obituary: Alan Emrich, game designer and writer, has diedObituary: Alan Emrich, game designer and writer, has died
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Two thieves brawl against each other and a guard in a library in Thick as Thieves.
Design
How Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigansHow Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigans
byBryant Francis
Dec 18, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025

Production
Reflections on the journey of publishing Everseeker: Little Critters
Reflections on the journey of publishing Everseeker: Little Critters

Jan 7, 2025