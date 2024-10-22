Sponsored By

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Lost Crown team reportedly disbanded after disappointing sales

Despite strong reviews, Ubisoft reportedly decided to stop supporting Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown some time after its supposed underperformance.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 22, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Image via Ubisoft.

The team at Ubisoft Montpellier who created Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has reportedly been disbanded, according to French journalist Gautoz.

In his new video (which is translated here), he alleges Ubisoft decided to throw in the towel with the 2024 sidescroller months after its January release. Despite solid reviews, Ubisoft previously indicated the game did not meet sales expectations.

Even so, Gautoz claims the staff he spoke with called Lost Crown "the best production of my life." Those same sources allegedly hoped the team could serve as a "rehabilitation zone" for staff burnt out on Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Last year, Ubisoft Montpellier was under investigation by French authorities after "dozens" of developers went on sick leave in 2022. Many of those employees were said to be team leads, and burnout was a specific reason listed for their leave.

Months later, Ubisoft appointed Berlin's former managing director Istvan Tajnay to handle Montpellier and provide "human-centric leadership."

Gautoz's video also alleges core Lost Crown team members pitched a potential sequel, which Ubisoft rejected. One alleged reason given was that it could cannibalize the first game's long-term sales.

After that rejection, the team reportedly pitched two Lost Crown expansions. One was approved (and came out), and the other was rejected in favor of prioritizing work on other projects.

Ubisoft's troubled, down-and-out 2024 so far

The alleged dissolution of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's team adds to Ubisoft's recent troubles. In September, it delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows to 2025 and acknowledged Star Wars Outlaws missed its sales targets.

Ubisoft does not plan to give up on either: Outlaws is coming to Steam in November, while Shadows (whose team reportedly pushed for a delay) will also be a day-one launch on Valve's platform in hopes of reaching a wider audience.

On the business side, employees at Ubisoft's French (and Milan) teams have recently struck in protest of the developer's three-day return-to-office policy.

Additionally, recent reports indicated the Guillemot family was eyeing a team-up with Tencent for a buyout of Ubisoft as a way to stabilize the company. Ubisoft later said it "regularly reviews all strategic options," and would have more news "if and when appropriate."

Game Developer has reached out to Ubisoft regarding the contents of Gautoz's video, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Throne & Liberty.
Business
NCSoft staff laid off in restructuring meant to decentralize its subsidiariesNCSoft staff laid off in restructuring meant to decentralize its subsidiaries
byJustin Carter
Oct 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Business
Bungie creative leadership team integrated into PlayStation Studios as live-service support teamBungie creative leadership team integrated into PlayStation Studios as live-service support team
byJustin Carter
Oct 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Postmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for FortnitePostmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for Fortnite
byAlexandra Norman, Michał Lorczak and 1 more
Oct 22, 2024
8 Min Read
A man with sharp cheekbones in a suit with his eyes obscured raises his finger in a "shhh" gesture.
Business
What happens when a secretive blockchain company buys your game studioWhat happens when a secretive blockchain company buys your game studio
byBryant Francis
Oct 22, 2024
13 Min Read
A photo of Big Ben at sunset, yellow leaves blow in the foreground.
Business
1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios
byBryant Francis
Oct 18, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Science and Technology
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Science and Technology

Oct 22, 2024

Design
VFX as game design tools: The ludology of VFX in God of War: Ragnarok and Halo Infinite
VFX as game design tools: The ludology of VFX in God of War: Ragnarok and Halo Infinite

Oct 21, 2024

Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games

Oct 18, 2024