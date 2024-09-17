Ubisoft is calling devs back into the office for three days a week

A full year after setting a return-to-office mandate for its Montreal team, Ubisoft is now instilling an in-person requirement for its full 19,000-person staff across all its studios.

Per VentureBeat, employees will be required to work in-person for three days out of the week, and divisions will choose when it goes into effect "on their own timetables." The rule is reportedly "flexible," depending on specific, local requirements of where developers live.

According to the outlet, Ubisoft teams currently spend half their time in the office, and one-third of team members work in-person. This new three-day mandate is done mainly to create consistency across all teams and offices.

The developer also noted it "enhances creativity and teamwork" while "respecting individual circumstances."

"Being together in person also helps solve problems and make decisions more effectively," wrote chief studios and portfolio officer Marie-Sophie de Waubert. "[It's] even more important for newcomers who need to master our tools and understand our ways of doing things."

"Creating video games is a collective journey," she concluded, "and we are confident that this evolution is the best way to move forward as one team."

Returning to the office isn't always simple

As it seemed the pandemic was winding down, studios began to move away from remote work and switched to a hybrid approach, or fully returned to in-person work.

Both have resulted in complications for developers, particularly those who felt remote work agreed with them, either financially or physically. And beyond a lack of in-person communication, some have argued working remotely didn't affect development that much.

When Ubisoft brought back return-to-office for its Montreal team last year, some felt the company went back on its stnce about remote work. Others considered it an intentional move so people would leave without being given severance.

In her letter, de Waubert said this new rule was made "in consultation with the entire executive committee, and all entity, production zone and studio leaders. [...] It's essential to build mutual trust within and between teams, nurture a sense of belonging, and make the most of our culture."

Ubisoft's full letter to staff about its new office mandate can be read here.