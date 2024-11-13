Sponsored By

Ubisoft finds new chief people officer in health and food exec Sébastien Froidefond

Under Froidefond's management, Ubisoft's HR team will be 'ensuring the department contributes significantly to the company's overall strategic objectives.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 13, 2024

Logo for game developer Ubisoft.
Image via Ubisoft.

  • Froidefond takes over Ubisoft's HR and talent management duties from Anika Grant, who exited the studio last year.

Ubisoft has found a new chief people officer, following the departure of previous CPO Anika Grant after a brief two-year stint. On November 20, "seasoned HR executive" Sébastien Froidefond will take over the role.

With over 30 years of experience, his duties will include handling the studio's talent and leadership development and global recruiting, along with "ensuring that HR contributes significantly to the company's overall strategic objectives." As CPO, Froidefond will be a part of Ubisoft's executive committee and report directly to Cécile Russeil, the EVP who runs its communications, HR, and legal departments.

In the announcement, Ubisoft notes his prior work "demonstrated his versatility and impact across diverse industries—whether in sectors with long, innovation-driven investment cycles, or in fast-paced environments requiring operational agility." Previously, Froidefond worked in dairy and healthcare at companies such as Lactalis Americas and Sanofi, where he managed their respective HR departments across multiple countries.

His hiring marks the newest executive shakeup for Ubisoft this year. In April, Russeil was appointed to her current position after previously operating as its chief legal advisor since 1995. That same month, publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi was made general manager for its larger United States team.

Froidefond's predecessor, Grant, was brought on shortly after reports surfaced of harassment and other inappropriate conduct from high-level Ubisoft workers. Ubisoft then promised to improve its culture, and she was said to be "instrumental" in that process.

He joins Ubisoft at an equally tumultuous time: not only is the company facing a potential buyout between Tencent and it longtime owners, the Guillemot family, workers at its France and Milan offices have recently gone on strike over its return-to-office mandates. The studio has also been twice-sued in recent times, and is in mid-development on its next big release, Assassin's Creed Shadows for February 2025.

