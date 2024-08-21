Sponsored By

Turns out Dying Light: The Beast started out as leaked Dying Light 2 DLC

Making lemonade out of leaks.

Justin Carter, Bryant Francis

August 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Dying Light: The Beast.
Image via Techland.

Techland just revealed Dying Light: The Beast at Gamescom, but it turns out the standalone title isn't new new.

Speaking with Game Developer, director Nathan Lamaire explained the game was actually born from DLC originally meant for Dying Light 2. After its plot was leaked by hackers last year, Techland pivoted it into a full game.

Leaks have been a part of the industry for a long time, especially recently. A developer leaning into those leaks is rare, and it's even more unusual when it comes to expansions that have bloomed into fuller projects.

Another reason to blow it up? Kyle Crane, returning protagonist of the first Dying Light. As Lamaire explained, veterans from that game felt "10 years younger" once he was chosen to lead The Beast, and there was a desire to do right by that older staff.

From there, Techland decided The Beast needed "to be more than what we already planned for," he said. The studio famously supported the first Dying Light over the years, and The Beast continues that throughline for the sequel.

Players who bought Dying Light 2's ultimate edition (either on current or last-gen) get The Beast at no extra cost, since it was inteded to be the sequel's DLC. For Lamaire, the standalone will be "worth the wait" for longtime players and ones who just parkoured in with Dying Light 2.

About the Authors

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

