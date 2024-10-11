Tomb Raider franchise tops 100 million copies sold

Crystal Dynamics revealed the long-running Tomb Raider franchise has eclipsed sales of 100 million copies in its almost 30-year history.

The original Tomb Raider turns 28 years old on October 24, and first arrived in Europe for the Sega Saturn. The studio called the milestone "a momentous accomplishment that few video game franchises ever achieve."

"We’re extremely grateful for the Tomb Raider community’s collective spirit of adventure," continued Crystal Dynamics, "and we look forward to all the journeys still to come as Lara Croft and Tomb Raider continue to reach new heights."

As far as the series' best-selling entry is concerned, Crystal Dynamics kept that information close to the chest.

A new remastered trilogy for the original games was also announced. The collection launches February 14, 2025 and spans 1999's Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, 2000's Tomb Raider Chronicles, and 2003's Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness.

What's next for Tomb Raider?

Tomb Raider has been around a long time, and really, it's never gone away for long.

Crystal Dynamics has been mum for years on Lara's next adventure, save for the fact it will be published by Amazon Games. The reboot trilogy, which began in 2013 with Tomb Raider, wrapped with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018.

Speaking of Amazon, the company enlisted Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to helm a TV show based on the games, which may also be the gateway for a film and tie-in game.

In the more immediate present, Netflix and Powerhouse Animation launched the animated series The Legend of Lara Croft just yesterday, October 10. That show is set in the reboot continuity and features Marvel alum Haley Atwell voicing the iconic treasure hunter.