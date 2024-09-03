Tilting Point making layoffs that could impact 20 percent of global workforce

Mobile publisher Tilting Point is laying off 20 percent of its workforce to "continue operating a healthy ongoing company."

Confirming the news in a statement sent to MobileGamer.biz, the company said the cuts were made in response to "tough" market conditions.

"As anyone watching the games industry is acutely aware, the current market is tough and it has impacted us as well. We have done everything we can to maintain the shape of the business as long as possible, however we have come to a point where we have had to make some difficult decisions in order to continue operating a healthy ongoing company," reads a statement penned by company founder and CEO, Kevin Segalla.

"Unfortunately, this includes layoffs of some of our amazing colleagues in different parts of the organization. These layoffs could amount to as much as 20 percent of our global team. We are making every effort we can to support those who are departing, including helping outgoing employees to find new positions and creating a Tilting Point Alumni network, where alums can support and refer employees to their current and new employers."

Tilting Point's wide portfolio on mobile

Tilting Point has published over 150 games since being founded in 2012. It's perhaps best known for titles like Star Trek: Legends, Star Trek: Timelines, Leo's Fortune, and SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam.

The studio previously cut around 14 percent of its workforce in January 2023 (thanks MobileGamer), again citing a need to adapt in "changing market conditions." Those layoffs, however, also came after the company made a series of notable acquisitions.

Since 2020, Tilting Point has purchased or invested in numerous studios including Disruptor Beam, Loop Games, AN Games, and more. In 2021, the company raised $235 million to "aggressively pursue larger M&A opportunities" and "expand our operations." It's now aggressively downsizing.