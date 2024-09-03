Sponsored By

Tilting Point making layoffs that could impact 20 percent of global workforce

The mobile publisher has spent big in recent years, but is now downsizing in response to 'tough' market conditions.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 3, 2024

2 Min Read
The Tilting Point logo overlaid on promotional artwork
Logo and artwork via Tilting Point

Mobile publisher Tilting Point is laying off 20 percent of its workforce to "continue operating a healthy ongoing company."

Confirming the news in a statement sent to MobileGamer.biz, the company said the cuts were made in response to "tough" market conditions.

"As anyone watching the games industry is acutely aware, the current market is tough and it has impacted us as well. We have done everything we can to maintain the shape of the business as long as possible, however we have come to a point where we have had to make some difficult decisions in order to continue operating a healthy ongoing company," reads a statement penned by company founder and CEO, Kevin Segalla.

"Unfortunately, this includes layoffs of some of our amazing colleagues in different parts of the organization. These layoffs could amount to as much as 20 percent of our global team. We are making every effort we can to support those who are departing, including helping outgoing employees to find new positions and creating a Tilting Point Alumni network, where alums can support and refer employees to their current and new employers."

Tilting Point's wide portfolio on mobile

Tilting Point has published over 150 games since being founded in 2012. It's perhaps best known for titles like Star Trek: Legends, Star Trek: Timelines, Leo's Fortune, and SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam.

The studio previously cut around 14 percent of its workforce in January 2023 (thanks MobileGamer), again citing a need to adapt in "changing market conditions." Those layoffs, however, also came after the company made a series of notable acquisitions.

Since 2020, Tilting Point has purchased or invested in numerous studios including Disruptor Beam, Loop Games, AN Games, and more. In 2021, the company raised $235 million to "aggressively pursue larger M&A opportunities" and "expand our operations." It's now aggressively downsizing.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Valve logo overlaid on a screenshot from Risk of Rain 2
Business
'Sleep tight, Hopoo Games': Risk of Rain developer goes dark as key staffers join Valve'Sleep tight, Hopoo Games': Risk of Rain developer goes dark as key staffers join Valve
byChris Kerr
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
The Until Dawn logo and key artwork
Business
Report: Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon is making layoffsReport: Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon is making layoffs
byChris Kerr
Sep 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A screenshot from Splitgate 2
Design
'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel
byChris Kerr
Sep 3, 2024
7 Min Read
A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
A person holding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick between their chin and collarbone
Design
'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5
byAlexander Mukhitdinov
Aug 30, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read