Sponsored By

Thunderful is restructuring its publishing division and cutting even more jobs

'The shift will entail a greater focus on third-party game publishing and a reduction in investments in internally developed projects.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 14, 2024

2 Min Read
The Thunderful logo on a black background
Image via Thunderful

At a Glance

  • Thunderful has announced two restructuring programs in the space of a year, resulting in a huge number of layoffs.

Thunderful is restructuring its publishing business and laying off between 80 to 100 employees.

This is the second restructuring program Thunderful has enacted in 2024, with the company previously committing to laying off 20 percent of its workforce in January to offset "over-investments made in the last few years."

Thunderful said its latest program will reduce investments in internal game projects to increase focus on third-party publishing.

"The program will lead to workforce reductions and the discontinuation of some internal game projects. In short, the program will mean," explained the Steamworld publisher in an investor announcement.

Thunderful expects the impending layoffs to deliver annual cost savings of between 80 million SEK ($5.7 million) and 90 million SEK ($6.4 million). It explained that cutting jobs will incur a one-time cost of 25 million to 30 million SEK during Q4, and noted it will be negotiating with relevant labor unions.

"Thunderful's management and Board of Directors have continued to assess the Group's business capabilities and capital structure, and after careful consideration, have decided to implement this strategic restructuring program in the Publishing segment. The shift will entail a greater focus on third-party game publishing and a reduction in investments in internally developed projects," continues the announcement.

Thunderful's "cost-saving measures"

"This newly announced program follows the cost-saving measures introduced earlier this year, as well as the divestment of the Group's distribution business to manage previously incurred net debt. Whilst significant reductions in cost levels were achieved this year, revenue targets have not been met and the Group is still struggling with negative cash flow."

Thunderful claimed that shifting focus to external publishing will reduce fixed costs and provide greater flexibility, enabling faster more diverse game releases that leverage external talent and resources. The company emphasized it will retain "some internal development capacity" and said the restructuring program will be implemented immediately.

"It is regrettable to announce a second restructuring of Thunderful in less than a year, but we unfortunately see no other alternatives in order to ensure the Group's long-term sustainability and resilience," said company CEO Martin Walfisz.

"The strategic move towards publishing games from external partners allows us to reduce fixed costs, increase flexibility, and better control our cash flow. We have many talented and dedicated employees, and it is with great regret that we are forced to part ways."

The restructuring program won't impact Thunderful's Co-development and Services segment. It will, however, result in a write-down of goodwill and investments in game rights amounting to 220 million to 240 million SEK.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2.
Business
Remedy creative director Sam Lake to receive NY Game Awards' Andrew Yoon AwardRemedy creative director Sam Lake to receive NY Game Awards' Andrew Yoon Award
byJustin Carter
Nov 14, 2024
2 Min Read
Promotional artwork spotlighting key Easybrain franchises
Business
Embracer divests mobile studio Easybrain in $1.2 billion dealEmbracer divests mobile studio Easybrain in $1.2 billion deal
byChris Kerr
Nov 14, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early AccessPostmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early Access
byMike Connor
Nov 14, 2024
17 Min Read
Key art for Animal Well, featuring a mysterious purple Kangaroo.
Design
Why Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its successWhy Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its success
bySam Machkovech
Nov 13, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Audio
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards

Nov 13, 2024

Design
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024

Nov 11, 2024

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024