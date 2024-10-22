Sponsored By

The UK subsidiary of Inflexion Games is closing down

The audio team and several artists working on 'Nightingale' have been affected.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 22, 2024

Inflexion Games' Nightingale characters
Inflexion Games

After four years of development on Nightingale, the UK subsidiary of Inflexion Games is being shut down. Taking to LinkedIn, Jon Newman—the Audio Director at Inflexion—announced that the support studio is no more.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing the sad news that the UK subsidiary of Inflexion Games is closing, and with it, the roles of the Audio team based here in the UK as well as others in the UK are affected." Newman said.

"It has been a joy and privilege to support Nightingale alongside such a talented and all-round amazing team throughout this four year journey. We can honestly say with pride that we gave it our all and that we poured our hearts into creating something unique."

Nightingale in the coal mine

Following a bad year for live service games, Inflexion Games followed in Rocksteady's footsteps, adding an offline mode post launch to its previously-online only title, Nightingale. Inflexion Games was purchased by Tencent in 2022, who then reportedly cancelled the studio’s Nier mobile spin off.

Nightingale is Inflexion Games' debut title, and despite boasting strong player numbers at launch, the game has struggled to retain them.

