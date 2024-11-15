Sponsored By

The Splinter Cell movie is no longer moving forward

Ubisoft has silently axed a film based on the now dormant stealth-action franchise.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Sam Fisher in the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell remake.
Image via Ubisoft.

At a Glance

  • The Splinter Cell adaptation was first announced back in 2005, and saw little progress.

The Splinter Cell movie has been quietly terminated, according to a producer on the would-be film.

During a recent promotional event for John Wick (and spotted by TheDirect), producer Basil Iwanyk said production company New Regency "just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise. [...] We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad."

Ubisoft announced a film adaptation for the stealth game series back in 2005, then re-announced it in 2013, this time with actor Tom Hardy locked in to play series lead Sam Fisher. In the years since, the project saw no substantial progress—Hardy has spent the past decade playing Venom or starring in dramas, and the only director attached was Doug Liman, who was hired in March 2014 and exited the project a year later.

Video game adaptations in development hell

Before transmedia ventures became a major fixture of entertainment, game adaptations often got locked into development hell. Some notable examples include Gears of War, BioShock, Infamous, and fellow Tom Clancy sub-series The Division. In some cases, those adaptations managed to push forward, others remain unmade to this day, often with no real confirmation on their status.

Previously, Ubisoft appeared to ditch its transmedia plans after the critical and commercial failure of the 2016 Assassin's Creed movie. More recently, it teamed with Netflix on the animated Captain Laserhawk series—which brought various Ubisoft properties together into a single universe—and plans to release a Watch Dogs film that wrapped production in September.

Outside of the film, Ubisoft plans to bring back Splinter Cell with a remake of the original 2002 game. It will be the first installment in the franchise since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Read more about:

UbisoftTransmedia

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Metaphor ReFantazio.
Business
SAG-AFTRA's newest agreement secures protections for video game dub actorsSAG-AFTRA's newest agreement secures protections for video game dub actors
byJustin Carter
Nov 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Satisfactory.
Business
Embracer attributes continuous 2024-2025 declines to a lack of substantial new releasesEmbracer attributes continuous 2024-2025 declines to a lack of substantial new releases
byJustin Carter
Nov 15, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early AccessPostmortem: How Empires of the Undergrowth came together in over 7 years of Early Access
byMike Connor
Nov 14, 2024
17 Min Read
Key art for Animal Well, featuring a mysterious purple Kangaroo.
Design
Why Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its successWhy Animal Well's home-brewed engine was key to its success
bySam Machkovech
Nov 13, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Production
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024

Audio
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards

Nov 13, 2024

Design
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024

Nov 11, 2024