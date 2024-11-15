The Splinter Cell movie is no longer moving forward

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Ubisoft has silently axed a film based on the now dormant stealth-action franchise.
November 15, 2024
The Splinter Cell movie has been quietly terminated, according to a producer on the would-be film.
During a recent promotional event for John Wick (and spotted by TheDirect), producer Basil Iwanyk said production company New Regency "just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise. [...] We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad."
Ubisoft announced a film adaptation for the stealth game series back in 2005, then re-announced it in 2013, this time with actor Tom Hardy locked in to play series lead Sam Fisher. In the years since, the project saw no substantial progress—Hardy has spent the past decade playing Venom or starring in dramas, and the only director attached was Doug Liman, who was hired in March 2014 and exited the project a year later.
Before transmedia ventures became a major fixture of entertainment, game adaptations often got locked into development hell. Some notable examples include Gears of War, BioShock, Infamous, and fellow Tom Clancy sub-series The Division. In some cases, those adaptations managed to push forward, others remain unmade to this day, often with no real confirmation on their status.
Previously, Ubisoft appeared to ditch its transmedia plans after the critical and commercial failure of the 2016 Assassin's Creed movie. More recently, it teamed with Netflix on the animated Captain Laserhawk series—which brought various Ubisoft properties together into a single universe—and plans to release a Watch Dogs film that wrapped production in September.
Outside of the film, Ubisoft plans to bring back Splinter Cell with a remake of the original 2002 game. It will be the first installment in the franchise since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.
Read more about:UbisoftTransmedia
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024