The Sims is 'moving beyond' sequential releases to avoid resetting player progress

Maxis is changing The Sims' approach to sequels and making sure new mainline entries don't force players to start from scratch.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 17, 2024

Key art for The Sims 4.
Image via Maxis/EA.

Variety reports EA will keep The Sims 4 going, while also exploring ways to make sure player progress carries over into its eventual successor.

The Sims 4 is the series' longest-running entry, and has accured over 1.22 billion hours of playtime. General manager Kate Gorman said Maxis doesn't want players to start everything over when Sims 5 eventually releases.

She explained how each Sims game has historically existed as a "replacement" for the previous one. Instead of continuing that trend, Maxis is taking a more "yes, and" approach, and will "add to our universe" in different ways.

"You’ll see there are more ways to experience The Sims on different platforms," she said. "[That means] different ways to play, transmedia, and lots of great offerings within this universe. [...] The way we’re going to do things going forward is a little different."

Some of those "different ways" include Maxis bringing online multiplayer and player-made creation kits to The Sims 4 and supporting the title "more than ever."

As for Sims 5, EA has previously referred to "Project Rene" as the future of the franchise. Rene is getting a small, invite-only playtest in the fall, and will see players "joining friends and others at a shared location."

EA's future plans for The Sims 4

The Sims' last go at multiplayer was with The Sims Online in 2002, which shut down in 2008. Gorman said EA had "a lot of learnings" from that game, and is aiming to create a "very social, real time, multiplayer environment" for The Sims 4.

"We’re looking at what that means and could look like," she said. "We know simulation is at the core of everything we do and we want to make sure our players still have that experience they want, but in a world with real players and NPCs."

As for the creation kits, she said player-made content will be sold in-game, and that its creators will be compensated for their work sold.

EA's full outline for the future of The Sims can be read here.

Read more about:

EA

