The free-to-play version of Animal Crossing is becoming a $20 premium release

Hells bells.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 28, 2024

Mr. Moneybags himself Tom Nook on a stylised background
Tom Nook headshot via Nintendo

Earlier this year, Nintendo explained it would be taking Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp offline and relaunching the title as a premium experience.

The free-to-play version of the popular slice-of-life simulator debuted on mobile platforms in October 2017, but will be kicked to the curb on November 29, 2024.

This isn't your standard shut down, though. Nintendo will be replacing that iteration of the game with a paid experience dubbed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete.

As noted in an FAQ published on the Nintendo website, Pocket Camp Complete will launch on December 3, 2024 for $19.99. A introductory price of $9.99 is being offered to consumers in the United States until January 31, 2025, after which point Nintendo will begin charging $19.99.

It's fascinating to see a major company yank a free-to-play version of a key franchise from sale after seven years, only to swiftly relaunch and reposition it as a $20 premium product.

Nintendo explained Pocket Camp Complete will largely offer the same experience as its forebear, noting the "basic gameplay and controls" will remain the same. Some features, such as Leaf Tickets (which facilitated in-app purchases) and others linked to monetization models including the Pocket Camp Club subscription service, have been removed.

"Become a campsite manager, enjoy fishing at recreation spots, craft and display furniture, create your very own campsite for you and the animals to enjoy," added Nintendo, suggesting Pocket Camp Complete will remain a tried-and-tested Animal Crossing jaunt.

The company noted that existing Pocket Camp players will be able to transfer their save data to Complete, enabling them to keep items such as furniture, clothing, and bells. It emphasized that everybody must purchase Pocket Camp Complete to play the game, but reiterated players will be able to "use all features with this one time purchase."

Pocket Camp Complete will be bolstered with new items and events in the coming months. A roadmap published by Nintendo indicates it will continue supporting the title until at least 2026.

In November 2021, Sensor Tower estimated that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp had crossed $250 million in lifetime player spending. The latest mainline release in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has sold over 45 million copies worldwide

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

