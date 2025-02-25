Sponsored By

Tekken 8 sales punch up to 3 million copies in first yearTekken 8 sales punch up to 3 million copies in first year

Bandai Namco's fighter hits a new sales milestone ahead of its second year of DLC content.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 25, 2025

1 Min Read
Kazuya and Jin in Tekken 8.
Image via Bandai Namco.

At a Glance

  • Tekken 8 has sold 3 million copies faster than Tekken 7, which has sold over 12 million copies in its nearly 8-year lifetime.

Over a year after launch, Tekken 8 has sold 3 million copies worldwide.

Bandai Namco announced the milestone during a recent livestream, and added that the fighting game hit the benchmark faster than 2017's Tekken 7. Within a month of its launch, Tekken 8 had already sold over 2 million copies, well past initial projections.

"We hope that everyone will stick with us, as we have a lot of cool stuff planned to keep the franchise going," said Bandai Namco during the stream.

Tekken 8 marked the series' first new installment in nearly a decade, and released to critical acclaim. During the stream, the developer also announced the first DLC character for the game's Year 2 roster: Anna Williams, who also joined Tekken 7 as a post-launch fighter.

Tekken 8's sales aren't over yet

How does Tekken 8's 3 million copies compare to other recent big fighting games? Looking at 2023's Street Fighter 6, Capcom's fighter hit that same milestone in half a year, and as of December 2024, it's sold over 4.4 million copies.

Mortal Kombat 1 from that same year sold nearly 3 million copies in about two months. In January, NetherRealm's creative director Ed Boon revealed that number had risen to 5 million copies, and said the game still had more life left in it.

Looking at its own franchise, Tekken 7 has managed to sell over 12 million copies by July 2024. That game was helped by frequently going on sale, the long gap between other games in the series, and attention-grabbing DLC characters. So far, Tekken 8 has one of those, but it can keep growing as the years go on and Bandai Namco continues supporting the game.

Read more about:

Bandai Namco

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cover for the 2024 Silent Hill 2 remake.
Business
Bloober Team to continue Konami partnership with another IP gameBloober Team to continue Konami partnership with another IP game
byJustin Carter
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
Key art for The Sims Mobile.
Business
EA will use Flexion to bring its mobile games to third-party app storesEA will use Flexion to bring its mobile games to third-party app stores
byJustin Carter
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A group of Helldivers ride in a jeep flying across a flag for Super Earth.
Design
Arrowhead wants players to 'build their own sandcastles' in Helldivers 2's galactic campaignArrowhead wants players to 'build their own sandcastles' in Helldivers 2's galactic campaign
byBryant Francis
Feb 25, 2025
2 Min Read
A baseball player from MLB The Show 24 winds up a pitch.
Business
Why games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industryWhy games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industry
byBryant Francis
Feb 21, 2025
3 Min Read
Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

headshots of Sam Lake and Lucas Pope
Design
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025

Feb 21, 2025

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025