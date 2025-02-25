Over a year after launch, Tekken 8 has sold 3 million copies worldwide.

Bandai Namco announced the milestone during a recent livestream, and added that the fighting game hit the benchmark faster than 2017's Tekken 7. Within a month of its launch, Tekken 8 had already sold over 2 million copies, well past initial projections.

"We hope that everyone will stick with us, as we have a lot of cool stuff planned to keep the franchise going," said Bandai Namco during the stream.

Tekken 8 marked the series' first new installment in nearly a decade, and released to critical acclaim. During the stream, the developer also announced the first DLC character for the game's Year 2 roster: Anna Williams, who also joined Tekken 7 as a post-launch fighter.

Tekken 8's sales aren't over yet

How does Tekken 8's 3 million copies compare to other recent big fighting games? Looking at 2023's Street Fighter 6, Capcom's fighter hit that same milestone in half a year, and as of December 2024, it's sold over 4.4 million copies.

Mortal Kombat 1 from that same year sold nearly 3 million copies in about two months. In January, NetherRealm's creative director Ed Boon revealed that number had risen to 5 million copies, and said the game still had more life left in it.

Looking at its own franchise, Tekken 7 has managed to sell over 12 million copies by July 2024. That game was helped by frequently going on sale, the long gap between other games in the series, and attention-grabbing DLC characters. So far, Tekken 8 has one of those, but it can keep growing as the years go on and Bandai Namco continues supporting the game.