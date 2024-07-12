Sponsored By

Techland is taking most of its staff to on-site and hybrid work models

The Dying Light studio's new mandate asks international workers to come to Poland on a frequent basis, but its dual offices may not be ready for its large staff.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 12, 2024

2 Min Read
A survivor kicking a zombie out of a building in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
Image via Techland.

Dying Light developer Techland is adopting a new work model wherein staff will either work in-office or split their time between that and remote work.

As confirmed by GamesIndustry, a spokesperson for the developer said the change would "create a more collaborative work environment." Sources speaking to Polish site CD Action claim team leadership was informed of the change 24 hours before they had to tell their employees.

Studios enacted remote work in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over time, many opted to have staff come back to the office, either full-time (often to staff's dismay) or with similar hybrid policies.

The return-to-office mandate was particularly tough on developers who moved to less expensive cities during the remote period, and disabled staff who found remote work more accommodating to their disability.

Is Techland's new mandate the best thing for its staff?

In Techland's instance, "hybrid" reportedly means overseas staff come to the office eight working days out of every two months. Employees who live near either the Wroclaw or Warsaw offices will be expected to work in-office three days out of the week.

But while the developer has two buildings, it's claimed neither can hold the near-500 person headcount. Techland Warsaw in particular was called out for not having enough bathrooms to handle just 70 staffers.

When Rockstar called staff back to the office, it was reportedly done to make sure Grand Theft Auto 6 lands in 2025. It's unclear if Techland has a similar underlying reason for its projects, such as its untitled fantasy action-RPG.

Even with these "big changes," Techland said staff could still request home office days when needed. It concluded its statement by saying it "just started this process, and it's our goal to make the transition as smooth as possible and to support everyone individually."

Read more about:

CultureTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Viessa, Lepic, and Ajax in The First Descendant.
Business
The First Descendant launches with 10 million players in its first weekThe First Descendant launches with 10 million players in its first week
byJustin Carter
Jul 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of Terraria's "Journey's End" update.
Business
Re-Logic's Terraria has sold 58.7 million copies in 13 yearsRe-Logic's Terraria has sold 58.7 million copies in 13 years
byJustin Carter
Jul 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
SKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilitiesSKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilities
byJoel Couture
Jul 11, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for SharingBook Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for Sharing
byIoana-Iulia Cazacu
Jul 9, 2024
25 Min Read
A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Are space shooter games still 'a rite of passage'?Are space shooter games still 'a rite of passage'?
byAndrew Sataiyah
Jul 12, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Training the game designers of tomorrow (Part 2/5)Training the game designers of tomorrow (Part 2/5)
byPascal Luban
Jul 10, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the GamesThe Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the Games
byJosh Bycer
Jul 9, 2024
12 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan