Sponsored By

Take-Two sees small financial growth as GTA 6 nets fall 2025 window

The publisher touts 'steady' growth and sizable net losses, but is biding its time until Rockstar's open-world game provides a big revenue boost next year.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI.
Image via Rockstar/Take-Two.

Take-Two posted its financials for the first quarter of 2024-2025, and the publisher is "steady" as its bigger games loom on the horizon.

Both net bookings and net revenue saw slight increases for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Bookings came to $1.22 billion (up 1 percent from the same period last fiscal year) and revenue grew by 4 pecent to $1.34 billion.

Primary revenue drivers for both metrics include NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto V and Online, and Words With Friends. However, consumer spending for both 2K24 and GTA Online were down compared to previous years.

More substantially, Take-Two's net loss grew to $262 million, a further decline from the $206 million loss in last year's Q1. More losses are anticipated, but CEO Strauss Zelnick expects "sequential" net booking increases for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

Speaking to the future, Zelnick added the company "remains confident in our path forward. [...] Our core franchises remain vibrant, and our teams are hard at work on the most ambitious development pipeline in our history."

In its listings for upcoming games, Take-Two officially pinned Grand Theft Auto VI down for a fall 2025 window. It's been previously reported that the game could potentially slip to 2026, a concern that spurred Rockstar's return-to-office mandate.

Along with GTA 6, Take-Two is aiming for 24 releases over the next two fiscal years. Firaxis' Civilization VII is expected to release sometime before March 2025, while other titles include Judas, NBA 2K25, and Tales of the Shire.

Read more about:

Financials

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Alan Wake II.
Business
Remedy's 2024-2025 opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projectsRemedy's 2024-2025 opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projects
byJustin Carter
Aug 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Business
Web game dev Arkadium launches publishing fund for third-party partnersWeb game dev Arkadium launches publishing fund for third-party partners
byJustin Carter
Aug 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
The No More Robots logo
Business
'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing
byChris Kerr
Aug 7, 2024
7 Min Read
Artemis hoists up a Chimera on a grassy field in key art for Mythmatch.
Production
Making Mythmatch with a healthier team cultureMaking Mythmatch with a healthier team culture
byAlan Wen
Aug 2, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

art of a tea pot brewing tea
Design
The Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmosThe Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmos
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 9, 2024
2 Min Read
A person holds an Xbox controller as zoom effects blur the background.
Business
Games peripherals become a $10 billion marketGames peripherals become a $10 billion market
byDom Tait
Aug 9, 2024
3 Min Read
Photos of a PS3 and Xbox One controller.
Console
Game developers are still feeling the pull of last-generation consolesGame developers are still feeling the pull of last-generation consoles
byBryant Francis
Aug 8, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan