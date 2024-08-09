Take-Two sees small financial growth as GTA 6 nets fall 2025 window

Take-Two posted its financials for the first quarter of 2024-2025, and the publisher is "steady" as its bigger games loom on the horizon.

Both net bookings and net revenue saw slight increases for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Bookings came to $1.22 billion (up 1 percent from the same period last fiscal year) and revenue grew by 4 pecent to $1.34 billion.

Primary revenue drivers for both metrics include NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto V and Online, and Words With Friends. However, consumer spending for both 2K24 and GTA Online were down compared to previous years.

More substantially, Take-Two's net loss grew to $262 million, a further decline from the $206 million loss in last year's Q1. More losses are anticipated, but CEO Strauss Zelnick expects "sequential" net booking increases for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

Speaking to the future, Zelnick added the company "remains confident in our path forward. [...] Our core franchises remain vibrant, and our teams are hard at work on the most ambitious development pipeline in our history."

In its listings for upcoming games, Take-Two officially pinned Grand Theft Auto VI down for a fall 2025 window. It's been previously reported that the game could potentially slip to 2026, a concern that spurred Rockstar's return-to-office mandate.

Along with GTA 6, Take-Two is aiming for 24 releases over the next two fiscal years. Firaxis' Civilization VII is expected to release sometime before March 2025, while other titles include Judas, NBA 2K25, and Tales of the Shire.