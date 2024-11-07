Sponsored By

Take-Two looking at 'select mobile M&A opportunities' after Zynga integration

The publisher recently made a bunch of layoffs and sold Private Division, but remains keen to splash the cash on mobile M&A.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 7, 2024

2 Min Read
The Zynga office in San Mateo
Image via Zynga

At a Glance

  • Take-Two delivered $1.47 billion in net bookings during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
  • Recurrent consumer spending increased by 6 percent year-over-year in Q2 and represented 80 percent of total net bookings.
  • Grand Theft Auto V exceeded expectations and has now sold more than 205 million units worldwide.

Take-Two Interactive's mobile division accounted for more than 50 percent of the company's total net bookings during Q2 and over 64 percent of recurrent consumer spending.

The company is now contemplating creating mobile-first experiences for several console and PC titles to expand its portfolio. It also plans to pursue "select mobile M&A opportunities" and expand its hyper-casual footprint. That tidbit comes alongside the announcement that Take-Two has sold its Private Division publishing label. The company also made layoffs earlier this year weeks after dropping $460 million on Gearbox Entertainment.

Take-Two made a colossal push into the mobile sector in 2022 when it acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion, and the publisher said it's continuing to leverage Zynga's expertise to optimize its advertising business and share best practices internally.

Looking at the business as a whole, Take-Two reported net bookings of $1.47 billion during the second quarter of the fiscal year. That figure was at the top of the company's guidance range and was driven by the strength of key franchises like Borderlands and Grand Theft Auto.

Recurrent consumer spending (RCS) rose by 6 percent year-over-year and represented 80 percent of total net bookings. Take-Two said that upswing was "slightly above" its guidance of 5 percent, and was partly driven by mobile titles like Toon Blast and Match Factory. RCS within Grand Theft Auto Online remained relatively flat, while NBA 2K delivered single digit growth.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to shine after more than a decade on shelves

Sales of Grand Theft Auto V outperformed expectations, with the title now having sold more than 205 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a "fantastic" quarter and has now sold over 67 million units to-date. Take-Two also praised NBA 2K25 for delivering "phenomenal recurrent consumer spending performance" and said the basketball sim has sold almost 4.5 million units.

"Compared to NBA 2K24 for the same period last year, NBA 2K25 delivered meaningful double-digit growth in average revenue per user and 40 percent growth in average games per user," reads the report.

Numerous other catalog titles also outperformed expectations. The Borderlands franchise was name-checked as a standout performer, and Take-Two said it's eager to capitalize on the "many potential growth opportunities" for the series.

Overall, Take-Two said its quarterly results exceeded its guidance range largely due to a "shift in timing of marketing expense within the year." With that in mind, company president Karl Slatoff reiterated the company's net bookings outlook range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion, which would represent 5 percent growth over fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, Slatoff said he expects fiscal 2026 to be a "milestone year" thanks to the launch of "several blockbuster titles" including Grand Theft Auto VI in late 2025, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country.

Read more about:

FinancialsTake-TwoTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Sam Porter Bridges in 2019's Death Stranding.
Business
Kojima Productions acquires Death Stranding's IP rightsKojima Productions acquires Death Stranding's IP rights
byJustin Carter
Nov 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for MultiVersus.
Business
MultiVersus and Harry Potter deliver $100 million loss for WB GamesMultiVersus and Harry Potter deliver $100 million loss for WB Games
byJustin Carter
Nov 7, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024

Production
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games

Nov 1, 2024

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024