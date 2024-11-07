Take-Two looking at 'select mobile M&A opportunities' after Zynga integration

Take-Two Interactive's mobile division accounted for more than 50 percent of the company's total net bookings during Q2 and over 64 percent of recurrent consumer spending.

The company is now contemplating creating mobile-first experiences for several console and PC titles to expand its portfolio. It also plans to pursue "select mobile M&A opportunities" and expand its hyper-casual footprint. That tidbit comes alongside the announcement that Take-Two has sold its Private Division publishing label. The company also made layoffs earlier this year weeks after dropping $460 million on Gearbox Entertainment.

Take-Two made a colossal push into the mobile sector in 2022 when it acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion, and the publisher said it's continuing to leverage Zynga's expertise to optimize its advertising business and share best practices internally.

Looking at the business as a whole, Take-Two reported net bookings of $1.47 billion during the second quarter of the fiscal year. That figure was at the top of the company's guidance range and was driven by the strength of key franchises like Borderlands and Grand Theft Auto.

Recurrent consumer spending (RCS) rose by 6 percent year-over-year and represented 80 percent of total net bookings. Take-Two said that upswing was "slightly above" its guidance of 5 percent, and was partly driven by mobile titles like Toon Blast and Match Factory. RCS within Grand Theft Auto Online remained relatively flat, while NBA 2K delivered single digit growth.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to shine after more than a decade on shelves

Sales of Grand Theft Auto V outperformed expectations, with the title now having sold more than 205 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a "fantastic" quarter and has now sold over 67 million units to-date. Take-Two also praised NBA 2K25 for delivering "phenomenal recurrent consumer spending performance" and said the basketball sim has sold almost 4.5 million units.

"Compared to NBA 2K24 for the same period last year, NBA 2K25 delivered meaningful double-digit growth in average revenue per user and 40 percent growth in average games per user," reads the report.

Numerous other catalog titles also outperformed expectations. The Borderlands franchise was name-checked as a standout performer, and Take-Two said it's eager to capitalize on the "many potential growth opportunities" for the series.

Overall, Take-Two said its quarterly results exceeded its guidance range largely due to a "shift in timing of marketing expense within the year." With that in mind, company president Karl Slatoff reiterated the company's net bookings outlook range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion, which would represent 5 percent growth over fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, Slatoff said he expects fiscal 2026 to be a "milestone year" thanks to the launch of "several blockbuster titles" including Grand Theft Auto VI in late 2025, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country.