Take-Two has sold Private Division to an undisclosed buyer

Take-Two has sold embattled publishing label Private Division to an unnamed buyer.

The Grand Theft Auto maker described the move as a "strategic decision" that will allow it to focus its resources on growing its core and mobile businesses for the long-term.

"As part of this transaction, the buyer purchased our rights to substantially all of Private Division’s live and unreleased titles. Take-Two will continue to support No Rest for the Wicked, which launched in Early Access on PC in April," explained Take-Two president Karl Slatoff in the company's latest fiscal report.

"We are grateful for the contributions that the Private Division team has made to our company and are confident that they will continue to achieve success in their new home."

Private Division has worked on notable titles like The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program 2, Olli Olli World, Rollerdrome, and Hades. Tales of the Shire is currently the publisher's only upcoming (announced) title. It's unclear whether the sale will impact the project, which is slated to launch in March 2025.

Earlier this year it was reported that Take-Two planned to shut down Olli Olli World developer Roll7 and conduct widespread layoffs at Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick pushed back on those reports and said the company "didn't shutter those studios."

In response, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared an email received by Roll7 employees that stated Take-Two was "proposing to shut down" the UK developer.

IGN also reported that Private Division would either be sold off or shut down. Take-Two has opted for the former, but it remains to be seen who is taking control of the label and how it will look when it reemerges.

Take-Two was accused of mismanaging Private Division by multiple anonymous sources speaking to IGN, who claimed the publisher was pressured to release underbaked titles and chase unrealistic sales targets.