Sponsored By

Take-Two financials: NBA 2K exceeds expectations and GTA V surpasses 210M salesTake-Two financials: NBA 2K exceeds expectations and GTA V surpasses 210M sales

The publisher is predicting one of its 'strongest ever' calendar years with GTA VI on track to launch in fall.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 7, 2025

2 Min Read
Characters from GTA V and NBA2K25 key artwork overlaid on a stylised yellow background
Promotional images via Take-Two

At a Glance

  • Q3 net bookings increased by 3 percent year-on-year to $1.37 billion.
  • Net bookings derived from recurrent consumer spending increased by 9 percent year-on-year.
  • NBA 2K25 has topped 7 million sales and continues to deliver 'extremely strong' engagement.

Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two has reiterated its net bookings forecast of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year following a "solid" quarter that saw NBA 2K beat internal expectations and Grand Theft Auto V exceed 210 million lifetime sales.

As noted in the company's fiscal report for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, net bookings increased by 3 percent year-on-year to $1.37 billion.

Net bookings derived from recurrent consumer spending (which includes live service products such as GTA Online) increased by 9 percent year-on-year and accounted for 79 percent of total net bookings.

Mobile net bookings increased by 6 percent driven by Zynga titles such as Match Factory, Toon Blast, and Words with Friends. That upswing fell short of the company's guidance range, however, largely due to "underperformance" across Take-Two's hypercasual mobile portfolio.

Digging into those numbers, Take-Two said NBA 2K25 delivered a "phenomenal performance" and has now sold-in over 7 million copies during the current fiscal year.

The basketball sim also delivered "extremely strong" engagement compared to last year, with recurrent consumer spending up by over 30 percent and daily active users up by almost 20 percent.

Take-Two bracing for bumper year with GTA VI launch on the horizon

Grand Theft Auto V remains a huge earner for Take-Two almost 12 years post-launch and has now sold over 210 million copies worldwide. The action title's multiplayer component, GTA Online, delivered a "strong quarter" and remains one of the largest net bookings contributors despite an anticipated decline in recurrent consumer spending.

GTA+ membership, which provides GTA Online players with access to perks and game content, also rose by 10 percent year-on-year.

Sticking with Rockstar, Take-Two said Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently attracting its highest level of concurrent players on Steam and has now sold-in over 70 million copies.

It also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track to launch in fall 2025 and believes the long-awaited sequel will create a notable "inflection point" for its business. Take-Two also expects other high-profile releases to hit the ground running.

"This calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"We continue to invest prudently in our development pipeline and remain confident in Zynga's potential to create new mobile forever franchises as demonstrated by their ongoing success with Match Factory. As we continue to deliver hits, we remain highly confident that we will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027."

Read more about:

FinancialsTop StoriesTake-Two

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Roblox logo.
Business
Roblox sues 'rule-breaking' third-party marketplace PlayerAuctionsRoblox sues 'rule-breaking' third-party marketplace PlayerAuctions
byJustin Carter
Feb 7, 2025
2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's MultiVersus.
Business
WB Games begins recovery process post-exec departure, Suicide Squad and MultiVersus shutdownsWB Games begins recovery process post-exec departure, Suicide Squad and MultiVersus shutdowns
byJustin Carter
Feb 7, 2025
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025