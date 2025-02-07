Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two has reiterated its net bookings forecast of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year following a "solid" quarter that saw NBA 2K beat internal expectations and Grand Theft Auto V exceed 210 million lifetime sales.

As noted in the company's fiscal report for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, net bookings increased by 3 percent year-on-year to $1.37 billion.

Net bookings derived from recurrent consumer spending (which includes live service products such as GTA Online) increased by 9 percent year-on-year and accounted for 79 percent of total net bookings.

Mobile net bookings increased by 6 percent driven by Zynga titles such as Match Factory, Toon Blast, and Words with Friends. That upswing fell short of the company's guidance range, however, largely due to "underperformance" across Take-Two's hypercasual mobile portfolio.

Digging into those numbers, Take-Two said NBA 2K25 delivered a "phenomenal performance" and has now sold-in over 7 million copies during the current fiscal year.

The basketball sim also delivered "extremely strong" engagement compared to last year, with recurrent consumer spending up by over 30 percent and daily active users up by almost 20 percent.

Take-Two bracing for bumper year with GTA VI launch on the horizon

Grand Theft Auto V remains a huge earner for Take-Two almost 12 years post-launch and has now sold over 210 million copies worldwide. The action title's multiplayer component, GTA Online, delivered a "strong quarter" and remains one of the largest net bookings contributors despite an anticipated decline in recurrent consumer spending.

GTA+ membership, which provides GTA Online players with access to perks and game content, also rose by 10 percent year-on-year.

Sticking with Rockstar, Take-Two said Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently attracting its highest level of concurrent players on Steam and has now sold-in over 70 million copies.

It also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track to launch in fall 2025 and believes the long-awaited sequel will create a notable "inflection point" for its business. Take-Two also expects other high-profile releases to hit the ground running.

"This calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"We continue to invest prudently in our development pipeline and remain confident in Zynga's potential to create new mobile forever franchises as demonstrated by their ongoing success with Match Factory. As we continue to deliver hits, we remain highly confident that we will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027."