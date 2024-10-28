Sponsored By

STJV alleges Don't Nod management 'brutally' advancing toward layoffs, encourages staff walkout

The French video game union claims Don't Nod's leadership is intentionally stopping it from arguing against the studio's potential layoffs, and is demanding proper time to defend the studio's staff.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 28, 2024

Screenshot of 2025's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.
Image via Don't Nod.

  • Don't Nod first said it was exploring layoffs following the commercial failure of Banishers and Jusant.
  • In response, the STJV blamed management for the possible cuts, and motivated Don't Nod workers to mobilize.

French union STJV called on Don't Nod staff to hold a two-hour walkout today, October 28. The move comes as STJV is in negotiations with the Life is Strange studio's management, which is considering potentially eliminating 69 positions in a reorganization spurred by weak financial performance for the first half of 2024-2025's fiscal year.

Previously, the union encouraged game developers to fight for better working conditions. It did so with Don't Nod following the reorganization news, and in September by telling Ubisoft's French staff to strike in protest of the studio's new return-to-office mandate.

On October 24, the union said management's upcoming proposal for negotiation terms "must be described for what it is: a rag," and part of a larger effort to stifle proper discussion.

That plan allegedly gives STJV, mandated experts, and France's Social and Economic Committee (CSE) the "bare legal minimum" of time to present their argument to Don't Nod, by a post-Christmas deadline deemed "unrealistic and irresponsible."

Allegedly, management preemptively refused to let the CSE call for additional meetings, and has not allowed for extra communication channels between unions beyond an on-site notice board and obscure intranet page. As STJV notes, Don't Nod has a near-300 person staff (nearly all of which work remotely), which makes these channels "impossible" to use.

"Management's goal is to carry out their plan as brutally and quickly as possible," wrote STJV, "by trampling on all checks and balances, to fit in with their games release schedules."

STJV wants to prevent Don't Nod's "social slaughter"

Along with calling on Don't Nod management to "rethink its position," the union released its own set of provisions to the studio's proposal. Chiefly, those demands call for itself and other labor groups to have the proper amount of delegation time needed to craft an argument (12 hours total), and a minimum 48-hour window between negotiation meetings.

Additionally, it wants union representatives to have a right to convene for an additional meeting with France's Employment Protection Plan, for CSE-mandated experts to join in on said meetings, and for those experts to have an extended deadline to submit their reports.

These demands, said STJV, are "more than legitimate, and are merely intended to maintain a semblance of social dialogue. We urge management to return to serious terms...and to immediately stop twisting the arm of elected representatives already exhausted by years of contempt."

STJV's full demands for Don't Nod management, and its full accounting of events, can be read here.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

