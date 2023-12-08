informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Starbreeze's Brothers: A Tale of Two Suns to get 2024 remake

Brothers: A Tale of Two Suns, the 2013 adventure game from Starbreeze, introduced the world to Josef Fares and is being remade for current-gen systems.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 08, 2023
Naia and Naiee in the key art for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.
Image via Starbreeze Studios/505 Games.

Last night's Game Awards revealed 505 Games is at work on a remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Originally developed by Starbreeze Studios in 2013 and re-released during the mid-2010s, the remake is being headed up by Avantgarden SRL for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. 

When it first released, Brothers was notable for having its titular two sons controlled individually by both controller thumbsticks. The game was also the debut of director Josef Fares, who went on to head up 2018's A Way Out and 2021's It Takes Two. 

Like Starbreeze, Fares isn't involved with the remake, but he made his excitement for it known. 505 touts that the new version of Brothers will have its graphics and gameplay fit with current generation games, along with a re-recorded soundtrack. 

505 and Brothers

The existence of a Brothers remake comes almost a full month after 505 owner Digital Bros announced it would be laying off some of its staff. Along with that news, a spokesperson noted the company would prioritize sequels of established franchises and previously released games that already yielded financial success. 

Brothers would seem to fit that mold: by early 2015, it sold 800,000 units, and Starbreeze had no qualms about selling the property 505 Games. Whether this remake leads to the property being fleshed out into a larger franchise is uncertain, but likely also depends on how said remake performs when it releases in February 2024.

In 2015, Game Developer spoke with Fares after he formed his own developer, Hazelight Studios. His thoughts on interactivity and storytelling from back then can be read here.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Programmer

The Pyramid Watch

Remote
11.22.23
Game Designer (RTS/MOBA)

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more