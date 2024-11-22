Sponsored By

Stalker 2 has sold 1 million copies in two days

'This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 22, 2024

A screenshot from Stalker 2
Image via GSC Game World

  • ..."The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us," said the Ukrainian studio. "Thank you, Stalkers."

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has sold one million copies worldwide. Developer GSC Game World shared the news on X and said more players have downloaded the title through Xbox Game Pass.

"This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us," said the Ukrainian studio. "Thank you, Stalkers."

The survival shooter has received mixed reviews, with some critics heaping praise on the title despite obvious performance issues and others taking issue with the array of bugs.

GCS Game World acknowledged those "rough edges" in a a statement issued earlier this week, but emphasized it has never released a title of this scale before and is determined to roll out fixes.

"We're absolutely committed to being here, monitoring your feedback, and quickly fixing any issues that need our attention," reads the post. "In the first days after release, we'll be working with hot fixes, rolling them out as precisely as possible, but as frequently as we can. Then, we'll switch to larger updates that include constant improvements."

Stalker 2 was developed in a war zone

It should't be forgotten that bringing Stalker 2 to market was an achievement in itself. GSC Game World has been developing the title in a war zone amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, the company expressed defiance after Russia began its assault on the country.

"As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything," said the studio at the time.

"The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine. We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry. Players, bloggers, or anybody else who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside, and help those in need."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

