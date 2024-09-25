Sponsored By

Spectre Divide studio Mountaintop lays off 13 employees

Mountaintop's debut shooter came to Steam earlier in September, and has now made 13 workers redundant.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Spectre Divide.
Image via Mountaintop Studios.

Thirteen developers have been laid off at Mountaintop Studios, the makers of the tactical multiplayer shooter Spectre Divide.

In a statement obtained by Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, Mountaintop CEO Nate Mitchell said the reductions would "make sure we're set up to support Spectre and its community for the long-term."

"We can't thank these team members enough for their hard work and dedication to Spectre these past few years," he concluded.

Spectre Divide released for Steam on September 3. The free-to-play title pits two teams of three players against each other, and allows them to simultaneously control two bodies at once.

Mountaintop's layoffs follow reductions earlier this week at developers Skybox Labs (a support studio for Halo Infinite) and Airship Syndicate (Wayfinder).

Additionally, 30 writers across several game publications under the Gamurs Group were laid off.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the Meta Quest 3S headset.
Business
Meta unveils $300 Quest 3S headset for October launchMeta unveils $300 Quest 3S headset for October launch
byJustin Carter
Sep 25, 2024
2 Min Read
Photo of the late Bandai Namco president Shukuo Ishikawa.
Business
Obituary: Shukuo Ishikawa, ex-Bandai Namco president, passes away at age 69Obituary: Shukuo Ishikawa, ex-Bandai Namco president, passes away at age 69
byJustin Carter
Sep 25, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Group photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite photo modesGroup photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite game photos
byHolly Green, Danielle Riendeauand 1 more
Sep 20, 2024
6 Min Read