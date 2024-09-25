Spectre Divide studio Mountaintop lays off 13 employees

September 25, 2024
Thirteen developers have been laid off at Mountaintop Studios, the makers of the tactical multiplayer shooter Spectre Divide.
In a statement obtained by Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, Mountaintop CEO Nate Mitchell said the reductions would "make sure we're set up to support Spectre and its community for the long-term."
"We can't thank these team members enough for their hard work and dedication to Spectre these past few years," he concluded.
Spectre Divide released for Steam on September 3. The free-to-play title pits two teams of three players against each other, and allows them to simultaneously control two bodies at once.
Mountaintop's layoffs follow reductions earlier this week at developers Skybox Labs (a support studio for Halo Infinite) and Airship Syndicate (Wayfinder).
Additionally, 30 writers across several game publications under the Gamurs Group were laid off.
