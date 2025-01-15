Sponsored By

Sony patents new tech focused on behavior tracking and reducing input lagSony patents new tech focused on behavior tracking and reducing input lag

These new patents reveal Sony's research in how machine learning and peripherals could improve its controllers.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 15, 2025

2 Min Read
Logo for the PlayStation console.
Image via Sony.

At a Glance

  • Sony has filed multiple new patents that could shape the future of its controllers.

Several patents filed by Sony (spotted by outlets like GameSpot and 80LV), and offer some potential insight into PlayStation's technological future.

One application filed in June 2024 concerns a machine learning-based model that appears to address "input lag," the time passed between a pressed controller and the action occuring onscreen. The model is "configured to release user commands to a computer game at a time when the command correctly aligns with what is going on in [it,]" according to the patent.

The patent's summary notes input lag is a problem for both system engineers and players, and believes machine learning could "control the computer game according to the user command in advance of the user completing the user command based on the identification."

To achieve this, Sony is considering a sensor with a camera that captures the player and their controller, which is then used to train the machine learning program. The technology seems to primarily concern online multiplayer games, where input lag has a dramatic effect.

Similarly, one application from June 2023 focuses on machine learning for predicting user commands "before the input action is completed, or might be delayed after completion and processing until a later time when the command is most appropriate for release."

Another notable patent centers on a physical attachment that would let players hold the DualSense controller like a firearm. The attachment's apparent aim is to be "more intuitive" for players, as the description notes some players "may lack the dexterity/motor skills" to conventionally hold a controller, and hopes the attachment "alleviates or mitigates the issue."

Sony previously experimented with gun-themed control schemes with two shooting attachments for the PlayStation Move, which were officially supported by a number of PlayStation 3 titles.

Filing a patent doesn't mean Sony will bring any of its proposed technology to market. In the past, Sony filed patents for technology such as NFTs and local multiplayer for live, in-person events. To date, nothing has come of either, and it quickly shot down speculation that its PlayStation Stars loyalty program was an NFT platform in disguise.

You can see Sony's list of published patents here. Among other things, the more recent ones concern inputs, image upscaling, and using machine learning for online multiplayer.

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Character artwork of Kratos and Boy overlaid on a stylised background
Production
Sony cancels two live service projects including God of War titleSony cancels two live service projects including God of War title
byChris Kerr
Jan 17, 2025
1 Min Read
Logo for tech company Microsoft.
Business
Microsoft files patent for 'altering narrative experiences' with genAIMicrosoft files patent for 'altering narrative experiences' with genAI
byJustin Carter
Jan 16, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025

underwater adventure images
Programming
Converting saves, a cross platform journey
Save the saves

Jan 15, 2025

Design
6 elements of visual guidance
6 elements of visual guidance

Jan 13, 2025