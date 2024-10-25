Sonic x Shadow Generations sells over 1 million copies at launch

October 25, 2024
Within its first day, Sonic x Shadow Generations has sped past 1 million copies sold across physical and digital, revealed Sega.
The game released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S. Along with a remaster of the 2011 game Sonic Generations, it comes bundled with a brand-new campaign centered on Sonic's rival/friend, Shadow the Hedgehog.
For some comparison, 2022's Sonic Frontiers sold 2.5 million copies within its first month, and by spring 2023, that number gradually grew to 3.5 million. Like with Frontiers, Sega has been heavily advertising Generations, particularly since the Shadow campaign is intended as an appetizer for the character's appearance in the third Sonic movie in December. (Keanu Reeves, who voices him in the film, is also reprising the role here in a DLC pack.)
Sega is suffering from success
Across 2024, Sega's big releases have seen strong commercial performances in a short amount of time. It all started with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in late January, which also became the series' most-played installment on Steam at launch.
In early February, Persona 3 Reload sales topped 1 million copies in the span of a week, and became the fastest-selling game in the studio's history. By the following month, the larger franchise had sold over 22 million copies.
More recently, Metaphor: ReFantazio dethroned Reload when it sold over 1 million copies in less than a day into its launch. It also marked the developer's biggest Steam launch, and like most of the games mentioned here, was a critical darling.
Add on Sonic 3 coming to theaters and the first half of Prime Video's just-launched Like a Dragon show, it appears to be very much Sega's year.
Read more about:Sega
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024