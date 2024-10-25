Sponsored By

Sonic x Shadow Generations sells over 1 million copies at launch

Gotta sell fast!

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 25, 2024

Two Sonics and Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic x Shadow Generations.
Image via Sonic Team/Sega.

Within its first day, Sonic x Shadow Generations has sped past 1 million copies sold across physical and digital, revealed Sega.

The game released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S. Along with a remaster of the 2011 game Sonic Generations, it comes bundled with a brand-new campaign centered on Sonic's rival/friend, Shadow the Hedgehog.

For some comparison, 2022's Sonic Frontiers sold 2.5 million copies within its first month, and by spring 2023, that number gradually grew to 3.5 million. Like with Frontiers, Sega has been heavily advertising Generations, particularly since the Shadow campaign is intended as an appetizer for the character's appearance in the third Sonic movie in December. (Keanu Reeves, who voices him in the film, is also reprising the role here in a DLC pack.)

Sega is suffering from success

Across 2024, Sega's big releases have seen strong commercial performances in a short amount of time. It all started with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in late January, which also became the series' most-played installment on Steam at launch.

In early February, Persona 3 Reload sales topped 1 million copies in the span of a week, and became the fastest-selling game in the studio's history. By the following month, the larger franchise had sold over 22 million copies.

More recently, Metaphor: ReFantazio dethroned Reload when it sold over 1 million copies in less than a day into its launch. It also marked the developer's biggest Steam launch, and like most of the games mentioned here, was a critical darling.

Add on Sonic 3 coming to theaters and the first half of Prime Video's just-launched Like a Dragon show, it appears to be very much Sega's year.

