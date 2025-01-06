Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise tops $1 billion at global box office

Trending
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts.
Paramount Pictures confirmed the news in a press release and said the third entry in the film series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, has earned over $187 million domestically and more than $100 million internationally to deliver cumulative worldwide gross of over $312 million.
Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned a combined $725.2 million globally and generated $181 million in consumer spending from home rentals and purchases.
Knuckles, the television spinoff that debuted on Paramount Plus, generated over 11 million total global viewing hours during its first 28 days on the streaming platform.
Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins described the video-game-turned-movie-franchise as an "unstoppable cultural force with limitless potential."
"Congratulations to our partners at SEGA, our filmmaking team, including Neal, Toby, and Jeff, who have revolutionized the heights that Sonic can reach, and the legions of loyal and devoted fans who have helped guide us every step of the way," he added.
"As each chapter of Sonic's adventures continues to raise the bar, we're incredibly proud and excited to continue delivering stories and characters that resonate with audiences around the world."
Paramount has confirmed it intends to develop a fourth instalment in the movie franchise.
