Song of Nunu dev Tequila Works files for insolvency

In a statement, Tequila Works' GM Terence Mosca said the studio is 'doing everything we can to provide support and guidance to our teams during this difficult time.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 12, 2024

Screenshot of 2023's Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.
Image via Tequila Works/Riot Forge.

  • The 15-year-old Tequila Works laid off staff in October, and is now insolvent due to 'prolonged market conditions.'

GamesIndustry reports Tequila Works has filed for insolvency, and its founders have all stepped down.

Térence Mosca, the studio's COO, has transitioned to a general manager role. In a statement, he explained "prolonged market conditions" left the studio with no other options. Despite this, he said he was "proud of what [Tequila Works] has accomplished together. [...] We are doing everything we can to provide support and guidance to our teams during this difficult time."

In early October, Tequila Works cut a "small number" of staff after it had cancelled an unannounced project. At the time, it said it would pivot its full attention to a separate unannounced title.

Tequila Works' best known games

Prior to that, the Madrid-based studio was best known for titles such as Rime, Deadlight, and The Sexy Brutale. In 2022, Tencent acquired a majority stake in the studio, which planned to use the new money to build new games.

Last year, it released Song of Nunu, a League of Legends spinoff under Riot Games' now-defunct Riot Forge banner. This past March, Tequila Works managed to bring its former Google Stadia exclusive Gylt to the Nintendo Switch.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

