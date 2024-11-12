Song of Nunu dev Tequila Works files for insolvency

Trending
In a statement, Tequila Works' GM Terence Mosca said the studio is 'doing everything we can to provide support and guidance to our teams during this difficult time.'
November 12, 2024
GamesIndustry reports Tequila Works has filed for insolvency, and its founders have all stepped down.
Térence Mosca, the studio's COO, has transitioned to a general manager role. In a statement, he explained "prolonged market conditions" left the studio with no other options. Despite this, he said he was "proud of what [Tequila Works] has accomplished together. [...] We are doing everything we can to provide support and guidance to our teams during this difficult time."
In early October, Tequila Works cut a "small number" of staff after it had cancelled an unannounced project. At the time, it said it would pivot its full attention to a separate unannounced title.
Prior to that, the Madrid-based studio was best known for titles such as Rime, Deadlight, and The Sexy Brutale. In 2022, Tencent acquired a majority stake in the studio, which planned to use the new money to build new games.
Last year, it released Song of Nunu, a League of Legends spinoff under Riot Games' now-defunct Riot Forge banner. This past March, Tequila Works managed to bring its former Google Stadia exclusive Gylt to the Nintendo Switch.
