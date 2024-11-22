Sponsored By

Shenmue 3's publishing rights switch over to Inin Games

'Inin Games will be working closely alongside Ys Net to honor [Shenmue's] legacy while ensuring its accessibility to even more fans around the world.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 22, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for 2019's Shenmue 3.
Image via Ys Net/Inin Games.

At a Glance

  • With Shenmue 3 in its hands, Inin teased a 'next phase' for the game and Shenmue series would be unveiled 'soon enough.'

Earlier this week, publishing rights for Shenmue 3 were transferred to Inin Games.

Both Inin and Ys Net confirmed the news on November 19, saying this "deepened the relationship" between the two companies. Deep Silver first committed to publishing the crowdfunded action-adventure game in 2017, and it launched two years later on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Ys and Inin previously teamed on 2023's Air Twister, and the collaboration marks the "next phase" of Shenmue 3's lifecycle. In the statement, they said the partnership "marks the beginning of a new chapter. Inin will be working closely alongside Ys Net to honor the series' legacy while ensuring its accessibility to even more fans around the world."

The original Shenmue games released respectively in 1999 and 2001 for the Sega Dreamcast, and were acclaimed for their soundtracks and the ambition of Sega AM2 and director (and producer and writer) Yu Suzuki. In many ways, they were the blueprint for what Ryu Ga Gatoku would do with its own Like a Dragon (née Yakuza) series: players get embroiled in the criminal underworld, freely explore recreations of real-world cities from Japan and China, and fight enemies using brawler mechanics.

Oh, and minigames. Many minigames.

Shenmue 3's long journey

In 2015, Suzuki formally announced Shenmue 3 was in development, and called on the series' fanbase to put their money toward its development. By the end of its Kickstarter period in September 2018, it made $7.18 million, breaking several records on the website in the process.

In 2020, Lars Wingefors, CEO of Deep Silver's parent company Embracer, remarked that Shenmue 3 ultimately did "fine" commercially, but was not expected to be a "mass market game." Both Shenmue 3 and Air Twister are Ys Net's only games. At time of writing, we don't know if this will lead to wholly new Shenmue or a port for current-gen platforms. Shenmue 3 was an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, and at time of writing, has yet to release on Steam.

However, Inin teased more information would be revealed "soon enough. So if you're interested, watch this space!"

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A screenshot from Stalker 2
Business
Stalker 2 has sold 1 million copies in two daysStalker 2 has sold 1 million copies in two days
byChris Kerr
Nov 22, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for the Steam platform.
Business
Valve sets new guidelines for devs selling season passes on SteamValve sets new guidelines for devs selling season passes on Steam
byJustin Carter
Nov 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Programming
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste

Nov 22, 2024

Audio
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots

Nov 20, 2024

Design
The art of game balance: evolution
The art of game balance: evolution

Nov 18, 2024