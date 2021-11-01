Sega partners with Microsoft to create games using the Azure cloud platform

Sega has partnered with Microsoft in a bid to produce "large-scale, global games" using the Xbox maker's Azure cloud platform.

The Japanese studio explained the strategic alliance will be integral to its mid to long-term strategy, allowing it to develop titles around philosophies like "community," "global," "online," and "IP utilization."

The partnership will form the basis of what Sega is describing as its "super game" initiative, and according to the company will also help it capitalize on emerging trends by streamlining and optimizing its development processes.

"Microsoft and Sega have agreed upon the foundation for this alliance and through mutual cooperation, will look to build further technological evolutions with areas such as the network infrastructure and communication tools required for global online services being a key priority," reads a press release.

"Additionally, by shifting to a next-generation development platform, Sega can effectively adapt to diversifying work styles and potential infrastructural changes."