Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner is bringing almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house to ensure the mobile title remains available in the United States.

The news comes after Marvel Snap was briefly banned in the U.S. due to its links with TikTok owner Bytedance, which owns publisher Nuverse.

Although Marvel Snap (and TikTok) have been allowed to resume operations in the country for the time being, the long-term future of services and products affiliated with Chinese company ByteDance remains uncertain.

Last week, Second Dinner explained it wanted to find a permanent solution and has now chosen to assume publishing and operational responsibilities for Marvel Snap with support from U.S. publisher Skystone Games.

"Thank you for your incredible support and patience during the recent outage in the United States. Now that we’re available for download on mobile app stores again, we're excited to share some news about the future of Marvel Snap," reads a statement posted on X.

"To ensure this never happens again, and with the help of our current publisher Nuverse, we've already signed agreements and started the work to bring almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house at Second Dinner with support from a new U.S.-based publisher, Skystone Games."

The swift transition was described as a "full-team effort" between Second Dinner, Nuverse, Skystone, and Marvel.

Skystone styles itself as a "next-gen multiplatform gaming company built for global audiences." The full service publisher has worked on PC, console, and mobile titles including Undying, Hellcard, Tyrant's Realm, and Land Above Sea Below.