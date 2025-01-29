Sponsored By

The studio is bringing publishing and operational responsibilities in-house with assistance from Skystone Games.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 29, 2025

1 Min Read
Key artwork for Marvel Snap featuring a variety of popular comic book heroes and villains
Image via Second Dinner

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner is bringing almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house to ensure the mobile title remains available in the United States.

The news comes after Marvel Snap was briefly banned in the U.S. due to its links with TikTok owner Bytedance, which owns publisher Nuverse.

Although Marvel Snap (and TikTok) have been allowed to resume operations in the country for the time being, the long-term future of services and products affiliated with Chinese company ByteDance remains uncertain.

Last week, Second Dinner explained it wanted to find a permanent solution and has now chosen to assume publishing and operational responsibilities for Marvel Snap with support from U.S. publisher Skystone Games.

"Thank you for your incredible support and patience during the recent outage in the United States. Now that we’re available for download on mobile app stores again, we're excited to share some news about the future of Marvel Snap," reads a statement posted on X.

"To ensure this never happens again, and with the help of our current publisher Nuverse, we've already signed agreements and started the work to bring almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house at Second Dinner with support from a new U.S.-based publisher, Skystone Games."

The swift transition was described as a "full-team effort" between Second Dinner, Nuverse, Skystone, and Marvel.

Skystone styles itself as a "next-gen multiplatform gaming company built for global audiences." The full service publisher has worked on PC, console, and mobile titles including Undying, Hellcard, Tyrant's Realm, and Land Above Sea Below.

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

