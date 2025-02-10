Roblox is part of an active investigation being conducted by U.S. regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As reported by Bloomberg, the SEC confirmed Roblox is involved in an "active and ongoing investigation" but refused to elaborate further.

Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the SEC said providing additional information could "harm to the ongoing enforcement proceeding."

Bloomberg has been unable to learn more about the investigation. Roblox owner Roblox Corp has yet to respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg, while the SEC declined to provide more context.

Roblox and child protection controversy

Roblox is no stranger to headlines. The platform, which allows users to build and play video game experiences, has faced heavy criticism over a perceived lack of child protections.

Roblox Corp rolled out new safety measures in November 2024 to protect younger players. Prior to that, Bloomberg reported that employees at the company were concerned it wasn't taking adequate steps to combat predatory behavior targeting children.

A number of current and former Roblox staffers told Bloomberg that catching predators had become a "Sisyphean task."

At the time, Roblox Corp told Game Developer it "protects users of all ages on the platform" and claimed Bloomberg's report contained "glaring mischaracterizations."

Bloomberg, however, wasn't alone in raising the issue. In October 2024, Hindenburg Research claimed Roblox Corp had lied about player metrics and downplayed the presence of predators on its platform.

"The company has cut moderation costs in an attempt to appease Wall Street, while endangering kids with a platform that exposes them to illicit content and facilitates pedophilia at scale," claimed the report.

Once again, Roblox Corp rejected those allegations and claimed Hindenburg's report was inaccurate.

Game Developer has reached out to Roblox Corp for comment.