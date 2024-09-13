Sponsored By

Scopely cancels unannounced project, begins transitioning team to other work

Scopely says it has "every intention" of keeping on employees from the project.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 13, 2024

The Monopoly Man and a dog in Monopoly Go.
Image via Scopely.

Scopely is shifting teams around internally following the cancellation of an unannounced project, prompting some developers within the company to express uncertainty about their role or future.

Rumors of changes at the Monopoly Go creator started earlier this week when senior creative director Steve Garvin mentioned that his "cool new game got cancelled," and that he was looking for work.

In a statement to Game Developer, a Scopely spokesperson indicated no staff had been laid off at time of writing, and said it intends to move impacted developers to other teams within the studio.

Scopely's statement on the cancellation and affected workers

"We have a robust in-development slate which includes incubation and prototype projects," said Scopely, "and we regularly assess where to focus the efforts of our talented [staff]."

Its statement acknowledged the cancellation of an unannounced project, and that it's "begun transitioning the team affected to other parts of the business."

Scopely further says it has "every intention" of keeping on all employees from that cancelled project, provided there is a "role and/or game experience that's a mutual fit." If one can't be found, the studio will "support individuals at they find new opportunities."

"We're extremely grateful for the contributions our team has made to the project they've passionately worked on and appreciate their efforts during this transition period," they concluded.

